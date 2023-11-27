 Skip navigation
Bagnaia MotoGP 1 plate
Francesco Bagnaia wins MotoGP championship in style with Valencia GP victory
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 - Qualifying
Kaz Grala not returning to Sam Hunt Racing’s Xfinity program in 2024
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Notre Dame at Clemson
Notre Dame veteran defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah the first Irish name into the transfer portal

nbc_pl_plrawmcvliv_231127.jpg
PL RAW: Man City, Liverpool share the spoils
nbc_berry_mnfprops_231127.jpg
Most bet player props for Bears-Vikings
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_231127.jpg
Ekeler, Barkley make Sunday scaries Week 12 list

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bagnaia MotoGP 1 plate
Francesco Bagnaia wins MotoGP championship in style with Valencia GP victory
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 - Qualifying
Kaz Grala not returning to Sam Hunt Racing’s Xfinity program in 2024
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Notre Dame at Clemson
Notre Dame veteran defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah the first Irish name into the transfer portal

nbc_pl_plrawmcvliv_231127.jpg
PL RAW: Man City, Liverpool share the spoils
nbc_berry_mnfprops_231127.jpg
Most bet player props for Bears-Vikings
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_231127.jpg
Ekeler, Barkley make Sunday scaries Week 12 list

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Megan Santaniello

A'ja Wilson
Hometown Hopefuls: A’ja Wilson credits success to church and community, where her story is a beacon of hope
A’ja Wilson’s church and community in Columbia, South Carolina, have pushed her to high achievements and inspired her to give back.
Lee Kiefer Tokyo
Hometown Hopefuls: Fencing gold medalist Lee Kiefer works toward Paris with “heart on her sleeve”
Lee Kiefer talks about winning Olympic gold in Tokyo, her break from medical school, and her lifelong support system - including her fellow-fencer husband - as she works toward the Paris Olympics in 2024.