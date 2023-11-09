College Basketball Best Bets, Nov. 9: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Florida A&M Rattlers

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why backing the Nebraska Cornhuskers is a good idea as they host the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Florida A&M at Nebraska (-25.5): O/U 139.5

It’s Thursday night and with a light College Basketball slate, let’s target a team we already faded and another squad that got better with time to end last season.

Nebraska opened the season with 51 first-half points against Lindenwold and recorded five different players scoring in double-figures of a 84-52 win.

For Florida A&M, Creighton rattled them for 56 points in the first half en route to a 105-54 win. We were on Creighton’s 1H Team Total Over 39.5 versus Florida A&M.

Florida A&M lost four of five starters from last season and has seven new players in the rotation. Nebraska brings back its entire starting five and a bench that’s capable of putting up points.

In the Rattlers’ loss at Creighton, Florida A&M was out-rebounded 53-21 and allowed the Blue Jays to go 18-of-38 from three (47.4%). Nebraska won the rebounding battle 44-40 in their opener and went 11-of-30 from three (36.7%), two numbers I believe can improve in this outing.

Last year, Nebraska scored 40-plus points in the first half of both its home non-conference games and I expect that to continue again.

I grabbed the Cornhuskers’ Team Total Over 39.5 at -125 odds and would play this to 40.5 for 1 unit. Shop around.

Pick: Nebraska 1H Team Total Over 39.5 (1u)

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Season Record: 3-0 (100%) +3 units

