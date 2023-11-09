 Skip navigation
College Basketball Best Bets, Nov. 9: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Florida A&M Rattlers

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published November 9, 2023 03:15 PM
Allocco's biggest moments from win over Rutgers
November 6, 2023 11:40 PM
See Matt Allocco's biggest plays from Princeton's upset win over Rutgers in the season opener, where the senior paced all scorers with a game-high 21 points.

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why backing the Nebraska Cornhuskers is a good idea as they host the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Florida A&M at Nebraska (-25.5): O/U 139.5

It’s Thursday night and with a light College Basketball slate, let’s target a team we already faded and another squad that got better with time to end last season.

Nebraska opened the season with 51 first-half points against Lindenwold and recorded five different players scoring in double-figures of a 84-52 win.

For Florida A&M, Creighton rattled them for 56 points in the first half en route to a 105-54 win. We were on Creighton’s 1H Team Total Over 39.5 versus Florida A&M.

Florida A&M lost four of five starters from last season and has seven new players in the rotation. Nebraska brings back its entire starting five and a bench that’s capable of putting up points.

In the Rattlers’ loss at Creighton, Florida A&M was out-rebounded 53-21 and allowed the Blue Jays to go 18-of-38 from three (47.4%). Nebraska won the rebounding battle 44-40 in their opener and went 11-of-30 from three (36.7%), two numbers I believe can improve in this outing.

Last year, Nebraska scored 40-plus points in the first half of both its home non-conference games and I expect that to continue again.

I grabbed the Cornhuskers’ Team Total Over 39.5 at -125 odds and would play this to 40.5 for 1 unit. Shop around.

Pick: Nebraska 1H Team Total Over 39.5 (1u)
Season Record: 3-0 (100%) +3 units

Join in the college football conversation this Saturday at 10AM ET! From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.

