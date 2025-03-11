 Skip navigation
ACC Tournament - Syracuse vs Florida State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published March 11, 2025 11:23 AM

Day 1 of the ACC Tournament concludes in Charlotte with Syracuse (13-18) taking on Florida State (17-14).

This is Leonard Hamilton’s final ACC Tournament as the legendary head coach of the Seminoles is retiring at season’s end. The Noles enter the Tournament fresh off a 76-69 win at home against SMU this past Saturday.

Syracuse also took care of business in their regular season finale with an 80-74 win at home against Virginia. It was a disappointing season for the Orange, though, as they won just seven conference games.

These teams met on January 4 with the Seminoles throttling the Orange, 90-74.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Syracuse vs. Florida State

  • Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
  • Time: 7:00PM EST
  • Site: Spectrum Center
  • City: Charlotte, NC
  • Network/Streaming: ACC Network

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Orange at Seminoles

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Syracuse Orange (+145), FSU Seminoles (-175)
  • Spread: Seminoles -3.5
  • Total: 149.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Syracuse at Florida State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Orange & Seminoles game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Florida State on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Florida State -3.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 149.5.

Syracuse vs. Florida State: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Florida State is 6-4 in their last 10 games against Syracuse
  • FSU is 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games against Syracuse
  • Syracuse is just 4-9 on the Moneyline in their last 13 games but are 9-3-1 against the spread in those 13 games
  • Florida State is 5-5 in their last 10 games against the spread

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

