ACC Tournament - Syracuse vs Florida State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Day 1 of the ACC Tournament concludes in Charlotte with Syracuse (13-18) taking on Florida State (17-14).

This is Leonard Hamilton’s final ACC Tournament as the legendary head coach of the Seminoles is retiring at season’s end. The Noles enter the Tournament fresh off a 76-69 win at home against SMU this past Saturday.

Syracuse also took care of business in their regular season finale with an 80-74 win at home against Virginia. It was a disappointing season for the Orange, though, as they won just seven conference games.

These teams met on January 4 with the Seminoles throttling the Orange, 90-74.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Syracuse vs. Florida State

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming: ACC Network

Game odds for Orange at Seminoles

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Syracuse Orange (+145), FSU Seminoles (-175)

Spread: Seminoles -3.5

Total: 149.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Syracuse at Florida State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Florida State on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Florida State -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 149.5.

Syracuse vs. Florida State: Top betting trends and recent stats

Florida State is 6-4 in their last 10 games against Syracuse

FSU is 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games against Syracuse

Syracuse is just 4-9 on the Moneyline in their last 13 games but are 9-3-1 against the spread in those 13 games

Florida State is 5-5 in their last 10 games against the spread

