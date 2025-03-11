America East Tournament: Maine vs. Vermont - Prediction, Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Championship Week continues Tuesday with the semifinals of the America East. Perennial power Vermont (21-11) takes the court against Maine (19-13) with the winner moving to within one win of the Madness.

The Catamounts knocked off the Black Bears on February 15 by the score of 65-61. The Game Total OVER 125.5 barely cashed, but it cashed.

TJ Hurley is Vermont’s leading scorer averaging 16.1 points per game. AJ Lopez leads Maine in scoring averaging 14.7 points per game. (Lopez was held to just six points by Vermont on February 15).

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Black Bears at Catamounts

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

City: Burlington, VT

Network/Streaming: ESPN+

Game odds for Maine vs. Vermont

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Maine Black Bears (+140), Vermont Catamounts (-170)

Spread: Catamounts -3.5

Total: 123.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Maine at Vermont

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Black Bears & Catamounts game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on Vermont on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Maine Black Bears +3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 123.5.



Maine vs. Vermont: Top betting trends and recent stats

Vermont has won 10 straight against Maine but is just 2-7-1 ATS in those 10 games

Maine is 2-0 ATS in the America East Tournament after going 0-6 ATS in their final 6 regular season games

Vermont covered the spread in their final 9 games of the regular season but did not cover in their first tournament game against New Hampshire

