Baylor vs Mississippi State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

In the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, the No. 9 Baylor Bears (19-14) will face the No. 8 Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-12) on Friday in Raleigh, NC.

Baylor boasts significant postseason experience, having made deep runs in recent years. Key players include guards V.J. Edgecombe and Jeremy Roach.

The Bulldogs feature a high-scoring offense, averaging 78 points per game. Standout performers include forward Norchad Omier and guard Tolu Smith.

The winner of this game earns the right to play the winner of the Duke vs. Mount St. Mary’s game.

Game details & how to watch Baylor vs. Mississippi State

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Time: 12:15PM EST

Site: PNC Arena

City: Raleigh, NC

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Baylor vs. Mississippi State

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Baylor Bears (+100), Mississippi State Bulldogs (-120)

Spread: Bulldogs -1.5

Total: 144.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Baylor at Mississippi State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s Bears & Bulldogs game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on Mississippi State on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Mississippi State -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 144.5.

Baylor vs. Mississippi State: Top betting trends and recent stats

Baylor is 2-0-1 against the spread in their last 3 games (9-18-3 ATS for the season)

In 5 of Baylor’s last 6, the Game Totals have cashed to the UNDER

Baylor is 5-5 on the Moneyline in their last 10 games

In 6 of Mississippi State’s last 7, the Game Totals have cashed to the OVER

Mississippi State is 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games (14-17 ATS for the season)

