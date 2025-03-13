Big East Tournament - Villanova vs. UConn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The quarterfinal round of the Big East Tournament concludes Thursday night with Villanova (19-13, 11-9) looking to continue their last-second bid for an NCAA Tournament invite against UConn (22-9, 14-6).

The Wildcats surprised no one in controlling their first-round game against Seton Hall winning 67-55 against the Pirates. Nova has now won four of their last five games.

UConn’s undefeated March should not surprise anyone given their history of success in the month, but its been a heavier lift this season for the two-time defending champs.

These schools split their two regular season meetings with each defending their home court.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Villanova vs. UConn

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 9:30PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Villanova vs. UConn

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Villanova Wildcats (+230), UConn Huskies (-285)

Spread: Huskies -6.5

Total: 134.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Villanova vs. UConn

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) expects Nova to keep it within the number: Villanova Wildcats +6.5

“Eric Dixon was in foul trouble and had a big second-half in the blowout over Seton Hall, so he will be fresh for this matchup. UConn has been inconsistent all season and Villanova is full of seniors and experienced players. I like the Cats with the points.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on Villanova +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 134.5.

Villanova vs. UConn: Top betting trends and recent stats

Nova is 3-2 against the spread in their last 5 games (16-15 for the season)

UConn has covered the spread in their last 3 games

UConn Game Totals have cashed the UNDER in their last 3 games

