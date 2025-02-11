Indiana at No. 11 Michigan State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big Ten men’s basketball season continues tonight as the Hoosiers of Indiana (14-10, 5-8) travel to East Lansing to take on the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (19-4, 10-2).

Spartans’ Head Coach Tom Izzo is on the precipice of history. He won his 353rd career Big Ten game 86-74 Saturday against Oregon. The win tied the legendary coach with Bobby Knight for the most wins in the history of the Big Ten.

The Spartans sit in second place in the Big Ten, just 0.5 games behind the Purdue Boilermakers. Sparty snapped a modest two-game losing streak Saturday at the Breslin Center with an 86-74 win over the visiting Oregon Ducks. Michigan State outscored Oregon 50-24 after halftime.

Indiana has lost five straight and Head Coach Mike Woodson is paying the ultimate price as the rumors are growing louder he has agreed to step down after the season. The Indiana alum has been unable to get the team to come together despite having Top 25 talent on this roster.

The Spartans’ record in their last ten games is 8-2 while the Hoosiers’ record is 3-7 in their last ten. Indiana is 2-5 on the road this season while Sparty is 12-0 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Indiana at Michigan State

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

City: East Lansing, MI

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Hoosiers at Spartans

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Hoosiers (+500), Spartans (-700)

Spread: Spartans -11.5

Total: 148.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Indiana at Michigan State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Hoosiers at Spartans Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hoosiers & Spartans game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana at +11.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 148.5.

Indiana at Michigan State: Top betting trends and recent stats

Michigan State has won 18 of its last 20 home games, while Indiana has lost 7 in 8

The Under is 11-7 in Michigan State’s home games and Indiana’s road games combined this season

Michigan State has covered the spread in 4 of its last 5 home games against teams with worse records

