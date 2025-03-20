Liberty vs Oregon Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness First Round

The Liberty Flames (28-6), champions of Conference USA, are set to face the Oregon Ducks (24-9) in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 21, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

The Ducks enter the tournament as a No. 5 seed. They secured an at-large bid in their first season in the Big Ten, finishing with a 12-8 conference record. Oregon is led by standout center Nate Bittle and point guard Jackson Shelstad. The team lost to Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament but had won their previous eight games.

The Flames, seeded No. 12, are coming off a Conference USA championship, having won both the regular-season and tournament titles. Key to their success has been their exceptional shooting efficiency, ranking second nationally in effective field-goal percentage and fifth in three-point shooting. All-Conference USA second-team guard Kaden Metheny earned tournament MVP honors, averaging 20.3 points per game and hitting 16 three-pointers during the championship run.

Game details & how to watch Liberty vs. Oregon

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: KeyArena

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: truTV

Game odds for Liberty vs. Oregon

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Liberty Flames (+260), Oregon Ducks (-325)

Spread: Ducks -7.5

Total: 139.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Liberty vs. Oregon

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s Flames & Ducks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending leaning a play ATS on the Liberty Flames +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER139.5.

Liberty vs. Oregon: Top betting trends and recent stats

Liberty has won their last 5 games and 11 of their last 12

Liberty is 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games (18-9-1 ATS for the season)

Game Totals have cashed to the OVER in Liberty’s last 6 games

Oregon is 5-4-1 against the spread in their last 10 games (14-16-1 for the season

Game Totals have cashed to the UNDER in 7 of Oregon’s last 8 games

