Liberty vs Oregon Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness First Round

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Preview Day 2
It’s her time: Angela Stanford named U.S. Solheim Cup captain for 2026
nbc_roto_bte_eastregionfavs_v2_250317.jpg
Mount St. Mary’s vs Duke Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Final Round
Walter and Shirley Wang giving back to LA and taking LPGA to new heights

Top Clips

nbc_golf_angelastanfordintv_250319.jpg
Stanford named U.S. Solheim Cup captain for 2026
nbc_pft_doesnotbelong_250320.jpg
Which doesn’t belong and why: WR free agency
nfl_pft_stefondiggs_250320.jpg
How Diggs could fit with the Patriots

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Preview Day 2
It’s her time: Angela Stanford named U.S. Solheim Cup captain for 2026
nbc_roto_bte_eastregionfavs_v2_250317.jpg
Mount St. Mary’s vs Duke Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Final Round
Walter and Shirley Wang giving back to LA and taking LPGA to new heights

Top Clips

nbc_golf_angelastanfordintv_250319.jpg
Stanford named U.S. Solheim Cup captain for 2026
nbc_pft_doesnotbelong_250320.jpg
Which doesn’t belong and why: WR free agency
nfl_pft_stefondiggs_250320.jpg
How Diggs could fit with the Patriots

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Liberty vs Oregon Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness First Round

  
Published March 20, 2025 08:54 AM

The Liberty Flames (28-6), champions of Conference USA, are set to face the Oregon Ducks (24-9) in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 21, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

The Ducks enter the tournament as a No. 5 seed. They secured an at-large bid in their first season in the Big Ten, finishing with a 12-8 conference record. Oregon is led by standout center Nate Bittle and point guard Jackson Shelstad. The team lost to Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament but had won their previous eight games.

The Flames, seeded No. 12, are coming off a Conference USA championship, having won both the regular-season and tournament titles. Key to their success has been their exceptional shooting efficiency, ranking second nationally in effective field-goal percentage and fifth in three-point shooting. All-Conference USA second-team guard Kaden Metheny earned tournament MVP honors, averaging 20.3 points per game and hitting 16 three-pointers during the championship run.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Liberty vs. Oregon

  • Date: Friday, March 21, 2025
  • Time: 10:10PM EST
  • Site: KeyArena
  • City: Seattle, WA
  • Network/Streaming: truTV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Liberty vs. Oregon

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Liberty Flames (+260), Oregon Ducks (-325)
  • Spread: Ducks -7.5
  • Total: 139.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Liberty vs. Oregon

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s Flames & Ducks game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending leaning a play ATS on the Liberty Flames +7.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER139.5.

Liberty vs. Oregon: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Liberty has won their last 5 games and 11 of their last 12
  • Liberty is 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games (18-9-1 ATS for the season)
  • Game Totals have cashed to the OVER in Liberty’s last 6 games
  • Oregon is 5-4-1 against the spread in their last 10 games (14-16-1 for the season
  • Game Totals have cashed to the UNDER in 7 of Oregon’s last 8 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Mentions
Liberty.png Liberty Flames
Oregon.png Oregon Ducks
Men's College Basketball