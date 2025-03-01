Minnesota at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Nebraska (17-11, 7-10) hosts Minnesota (14-14, 6-11) in simply a must-win if the Cornhuskers are to keep their faint NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Nebraska has lost two straight and three of their last four to fall from grace with the Tournament committee. Monday, they lost a prime opportunity at a Quad 1 win when they fell at home to Michigan, 49-46. Minnesota has also lost two in a row. Tuesday, they welcomed Northwestern to town and got smacked by the Cats, 75-63.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Minnesota at Nebraska

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Time: 2:00PM EST

Site: Pinnacle Bank Arena

City: Lincoln, NE

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Golden Gophers at Cornhuskers

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Minnesota Golden Gophers (+275), Nebraska Cornhuskers (-350)

Spread: Cornhuskers -7.5

Total: 134.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Minnesota at Nebraska

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Golden Gophers & Cornhuskers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 134.5.

Minnesota at Nebraska: Top betting trends and recent stats

Minnesota is just 9-17-2 against the spread this season

Nebraska is 15-13 against the spread but just 6-8 ATS at home

The UNDER has cashed in 3 of Minnesota’s last 4 games

The OVER has cashed in 5 of Nebraska’s last 7 games

