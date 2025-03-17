NCAA Tournament - Mount St. Mary’s vs. American Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The First Four continue Wednesday with the Mountaineers of Mount St. Mary’s (22-12, 9-8) taking the court in Dayton against the American Eagles (22-12, 14-2). The pair of 16-seeds meet for the right to take on the top seed in the East, the Duke Blue Devils.

American University earned the right to play in the NCAA Tournament as champions of the Patriot League. Winners of their last four games, American is led Matt Rogers who averages 17 points per game. Rogers scored 25 in the Patriot League title game against Navy.

Mount. St. Mary’s has also won four straight. Winners of the MAAC Tournament, the Mountaineers have won eight of their last 10. Dola Adebayo is the Mount’s leading scorer averaging 13.2 points per game.

These teams have met in years past with American winning the last four meetings and six of the last ten.

Lets dive into Wednesday’s matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mount St. Mary’s vs. American

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: UD Arena

City: Dayton, OH

Network/Streaming: TruTV



Game odds for Mount St. Mary’s vs. American

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (+118), American Eagles (-145)

Spread: Eagles -2.5

Total: 129.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Mount St. Mary’s vs. American

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s Mountaineers & Eagles game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on American on the Moneyline

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on American -2.5

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 129.5



Mount St. Mary’s vs. American: Top betting trends and recent stats

Mount St. Mary’s has covered the spread in their last 6 games (18-11-1 for the season)

American is 3-1 against the spread in their last 4 games (15-13-1 for the season)

Game Totals have cashed to the UNDER in 5 of American’s last 6 games

American has won their last 4 games against Mount St. Mary’s and covered the spread in 3 of the 4



