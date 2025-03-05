No. 5 Florida at No. 7 Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

A clash of the titans in Tuscaloosa tonight as the Florida Gators (25-4, 12-4) come calling on the Alabama Crimson Tide (23-6, 12-4).

The Auburn Tigers have clinched the SEC regular season crown, but these teams are also competing for NCAA seeding and potentially a No. 1 seed.

Alabama lost at Tennessee Saturday, 79-76. The Vols rallied late to stun the Tide. Mark Sears led Bama with 24 points. Sears leads Alabama in scoring for the season averaging 19.1 points per game.

The Gators rolled over the Aggies of Texas A&M Saturday, 89-70, after being upset at Georgia earlier in the week. Florida is led by Walter Clayton, Jr. who averages 16.9 points per game.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Florida at Alabama

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Coleman Coliseum

City: Tuscaloosa, AL

Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Game odds for Gators at Crimson Tide

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Gators (+135), Crimson Tide (-160)

Spread: Crimson Tide -3.5

Total: 178.5 points

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is expecting points aplenty tonight in Tuscaloosa: Game Total Over 178.5 and 1H Total Over 84.5

“Last year, the combined scores were 192 and 190 and this season, Alabama plays at the quickest tempo in the country and leads with 78.4 possessions per game. This is the highest game total of the year for Florida and two of their top three went Over (Vs Kentucky, UNC) with the Under coming against North Florida (99-45 win). I think both teams can clear 80 points easily with 100 points on the table for the winner.”

Expert picks & predictions for Florida at Alabama

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Gators & Crimson Tide game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Alabama on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Florida Gators +3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 178.5.

Florida at Alabama: Top betting trends and recent stats

Alabama has won three straight in Tuscaloosa against Florida

Bama’s last 7 against the Gators have gone over the Total

Alabama is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 home games

