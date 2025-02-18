Oklahoma at No. 2 Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The No. 2 Florida Gators (22-3, 9-3) host the Oklahoma Sooners tonight in Gainesville. The Gators sit in third place, two games behind the Auburn Tigers in the SEC. Oklahoma is three games from cellar-dwelling South Carolina in the conference.

Florida has won four in a row. They smacked South Carolina, 88-67, Saturday in Gainesville. The Gators last lost February 1 at Tennessee, 64-44. The Sooners have lost four straight.

This past Saturday they lost at home to LSU, 82-79.

Oklahoma is 1-5 on the road this season while Florida is 12-1 at home.

The No. 2 Gators are 8-2 in their last ten games. The Sooners are 3-7 in their last ten.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Oklahoma at Florida

Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

City: Gainesville, FL

Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Game odds for Sooners at Gators

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Oklahoma Sooners (+700), Florida Gators (-1100)

Spread: Gators -13.5

Total: 156.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Oklahoma at Florida

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Sooners vs Gators Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Sooners & Gators game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oklahoma Sooners -13.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 156.5.

Sooners vs Gators: Top betting trends and recent stats

Florida has won 4 straight home games

The Under is 8-5 in Florida’s home games this season

Florida has covered in 9 of its 13 home games this season

