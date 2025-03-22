Saint Mary’s vs. Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

The Alabama Crimson Tide (26-8) take the court Sunday to play the Saint Mary’s Gaels (29-5) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament’s East Region in Cleveland, OH.

The No. 2 seed in the East Region, Alabama advanced to the second round with a much closer than expected 90-81 victory over Robert Morris. The team known for its fast-paced, high-scoring style under coach Nate Oats provided plenty of that but could not stop the Colonials’ attack. Time and again Robert Morris got the better of the Tide on the glass outrebounding Bama 39-37.

The No. 7 seed, Saint Mary’s held on late against Vanderbilt for a 59-56 win on Friday. Coached by Randy Bennett, the Gaels are recognized for their deliberate, low-possession game, focusing on controlling the tempo and executing methodically on offense. Controlling tempo and the boards are musts for Saint Mary’s if they are to hang with Alabama.

The winner of this game qualifies for the Sweet 16 where they will play the winner of the BYU vs. Wisconsin game.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Saint Mary’s vs. Alabama

Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Time: 6:10PM EST

Site: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Saint Mary’s vs. Alabama

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Saint Mary’s Gaels (+195), Alabama Crimson Tide (-235)

Spread: Crimson Tide -5.5

Total: 147.5 points



Expert picks & predictions for Saint Mary’s vs. Alabama

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Saint Mary’s +5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 147.5.

Saint Mary’s vs. Alabama: Top betting trends and recent stats

Saint Mary’s has won 9 of their last 10 games

Saint Mary’s is 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games

The Game Total has cashed to the UNDER in 8 of Saint Mary’s last 10 games

Alabama was favored by 21.5 against Robert Morris but won by only 9

Alabama is 5-5 on the Moneyline in their last 10 games

Alabama is 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games



