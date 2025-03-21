UCLA vs. Tennessee Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Round 2

The UCLA Bruins (23-10) take the court against the Tennessee Volunteers (28-7) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Lexington, KY.

UCLA thumped Utah State, 72-47, on Thursday in the first round. Eric Dailey, Jr. and Skyy Clark paced the Bruins’ attack with 14 points apiece. UCLA was 10-24 from beyond the arc (41.7%).

Tennessee advanced to Saturday’s second round with a decisive victory of their own, dominating Wofford, 77-62. Chaz Lanier had 29 for the Vols in the win and the Tennessee defense allowed Wofford a mere 27 first half points.

The winner of this game earns a ticket to the Sweet 16.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch UCLA vs. Tennessee

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Rupp Arena

City: Lexington, KY

Network/Streaming: TBS / truTV

Game odds for UCLA vs. Tennessee

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: UCLA Bruins (+170), Tennessee Volunteers (-210)

Spread: Volunteers -4.5

Total: 132.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for UCLA vs. Tennessee

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Bruins & Volunteers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Tennessee -4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 132.5.

UCLA vs. Tennessee: Top betting trends and recent stats

UCLA has covered the spread in 3 of their last 4 games

UCLA Game Totals have cashed to the OVER in 3 of their last 4 games

Tennessee did not cover as 18.5-point favorites against Wofford

Tennessee is now 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games

The OVER has cashed in 5 of Tennessee’s last 6 games

