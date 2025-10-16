No. 5 Ole Miss at No. 9 Georgia prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats

Saturday, Lane Kiffin and the No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels (6-0, 3-0 SEC) take the field in Athens for an SEC showdown against No. 9 Georgia (5-1, 3-1 SEC). It is an easy argument to make that this is the biggest game in the Kiffin Era at Ole Miss.

The Rebels go into battle led by the dynamic Trinidad Chambliss. The Ferris State-transfer has yet to play on the road in the SEC (Austin Simmons was under center for their road game at Kentucky). How he handles the moment will no doubt be the primary factor in determining the outcome. This is the second time the Rebels have started the season 6-0 under Head Coach Lane Kiffin (started 7-0 in 2022). The last time the Rebels went on the road and came home victorious against a Top 10 team was in 2016 when they took out Texas A&M.

This is the fifth straight season the Bulldogs have started the season 5-1 or better. They picked up their fifth win last Saturday against Auburn with a 20-10 win. Gunner Stockton has thrown for six touchdowns and rushed for six scores. With Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Alabama sitting atop the conference, this game offers Georgia an opportunity to step up and take out one of the leaders in the conference which may prove pivotal in the race to make the SEC Title Game.

Lets dive into each of these schools and some of the players that make them go. We may find numbers we can take advantage of along the way.

Georgia Bulldogs

Head Coach: Kirby Smart

2025 Record: 5-1

Offense Ranking: 19

Defense Ranking: 12

Strength of Schedule: 15

The 2025 Georgia Bulldogs remain an SEC powerhouse under Kirby Smart, sitting at 5–1 (3–1 SEC) with an SP+ ranking of 12th nationally, driven by a balanced roster that pairs efficiency with elite defensive fundamentals. Offensively, Georgia ranks 19th in SP+, averaging 5.76 yards per play (67th) and a 47.0% success rate (32nd) while excelling in red-zone production (76.9% TD rate, 13th). The defense ranks 12th in SP+ and continues to anchor the team with a 37.5% success rate allowed (34th), a Top 10 tackle success rate (89.9%), and the nation’s sixth-best rushing defense at 3.2 yards per carry allowed. Although less explosive than past championship units, Georgia’s disciplined structure, physical front, and elite special teams (#1 SP+) position them squarely in the CFP race heading into a challenging back half of the SEC schedule.

The Georgia Bulldogs Offense

Georgia’s offense ranks 19th nationally in SP+, built around balance and efficiency rather than explosiveness, with a 47.0% success rate (32nd). The Bulldogs are particularly effective on standard downs (54.5% success, 19th) and finish drives well, scoring 5.22 points per scoring opportunity (21st) with a 76.9% red-zone TD rate (13th). While their explosive play rate (6.0%, 80th) lags behind elite SEC units, their offensive line remains steady allowing a formidable 22.3% pressure rate. Georgia’s methodical approach involves running on 62% of standard downs and leaning on a 67% completion rate, which reflects a controlled, execution-driven offense designed to sustain drives and wear down defenses.

Georgia Player to Watch on Offense: QB Gunner Stockton

Quarterback Gunner Stockton has been a steady dual-threat leader for Georgia, completing 68.0% of his passes for 1,264 yards, 6 touchdowns, and only 1 interception through six starts. His 50.7% passing success rate and 8.4 adjusted net yards per attempt highlight his efficiency within the Bulldogs’ balanced offense, while taking sacks on just 4.5% of dropbacks. On the ground, Stockton has added a crucial dimension with 234 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns, averaging 5.85 yards per carry and converting 55% of his runs successfully. His combination of poise, mobility, and ball security has made him an efficient distributor and opportunistic playmaker in Georgia’s methodical attack.

The Georgia Bulldogs Defense

Georgia’s defense remains one of the SEC’s most technically sound units, ranking 12th nationally in Defensive SP+ and holding opponents to just 4.84 yards per play (31st). The Bulldogs dominate up front, allowing only 3.2 yards per rush (6th) and posting an elite 89.9% tackle success rate (10th), a hallmark of Kirby Smart’s disciplined scheme. While their overall havoc rate (12.6%, 119th) is unusually low due to limited disruption from the defensive line (1.8%, 130th), the unit compensates by suppressing explosive plays (4.5% 20+ yard play rate). Opponents find little room to operate, with Georgia yielding just 1.50 points per drive (30th) and forcing offenses to grind for every yard behind one of the SEC’s most fundamentally sound front seven.

Georgia Player to Watch on Defense: LB Chris Cole

Linebacker Chris Cole has emerged as one of Georgia’s most promising young defenders, producing 23 tackles, 5 havoc plays, and 4 tackles for loss through six games while maintaining an 85.2% tackle rate. His ability to pressure quarterbacks stands out — generating 11 pressures and 3 sacks on just 42 rush attempts for an elite 26.2% pressure rate, the highest on the team. Cole also shows impressive coverage instincts, allowing only 9 yards on 4 targets (2 completions) with a 25% forced incompletion rate and a Defensive QBR of just 28.0. His blend of burst, discipline, and coverage versatility gives Georgia a dynamic off-ball linebacker who can impact all three phases of a defensive series.

Ole Miss Rebels

Head Coach: Lane Kiffin

2025 Record: 6-0

Offense Ranking: 13

Defense Ranking: 16

Strength of Schedule: 28

Ole Miss has raced out to a 6–0 start behind one of the nation’s most potent offenses (16th) under Lane Kiffin and coordinator Pete Golding. The Rebels thrive on pace (7th-fastest nationally) and efficiency, posting a 50.4% success rate (17th) and 9.4 yards per dropback (5th) while ranking Top 10 in plays of 20+ yards (9.6%). Defensively, Ole Miss complements its tempo with red-zone resilience, allowing just 1.62 points per drive (37th) and a 56% completion rate (20th) despite giving up some explosive runs (106th in rush yards per carry allowed). With 62.6% CFP odds of making the CFP according to SP+ and wins over LSU, Tulane, and Arkansas already in hand, the Rebels are in prime position to make a CFP Playoff run.

The Ole Miss Rebels Offense

Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss offense once again ranks among the most dangerous units in the country, ranking 13th nationally in Offensive SP+ while averaging 6.93 yards per play (18th) and scoring 3.24 points per drive (19th). The Rebels blend tempo with balance — they run the 7th-fastest offense nationally at 22.9 seconds per snap, achieving a 51.4% rushing success rate (16th) and a 50.5% passing success rate (13th). Quarterback play has been elite, with Ole Miss producing 9.4 yards per dropback (5th), 11.5 adjusted net yards per attempt (12th), and a 28.6% explosive pass rate (4th), all while sustaining drives on 51.2% of third downs (17th). Despite a high penalty rate (125th), this group’s blend of vertical passing, spread rushing efficiency, and relentless tempo make it one of the SEC’s most difficult offenses to contain.

Ole Miss Player to Watch on Offense: QB Trinidad Chambliss

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been a godsend taking over for injured starter Austin Simmons, completing 65.4% of his passes for 1,286 yards, 7 touchdowns, and just 1 interception across six games. His 15.1 yards per completion and 10.9 adjusted net yards per attempt reflect a mix of efficiency and explosive potential, while his 84.2 Total QBR underscores strong decision-making. As a runner, Chambliss adds meaningful production with 284 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns, averaging 5.07 yards per carry and moving the chains on 32.1% of his attempts. His ability to maintain rhythm through the air while keeping defenses honest on the ground makes him a well-rounded offensive catalyst for the Rebels.

The Ole Miss Rebels Defense

The Ole Miss defense has quietly become a sturdy complement to Lane Kiffin’s up-tempo offense, ranking 16th nationally in Defensive SP+ and allowing just 1.62 points per drive (37th). Under DC Pete Golding, the Rebels are middling in the red-zone giving up touchdowns on 58.8% of opponent red-zone trips (63rd) but limiting explosive passes to 12.4% (31st). The front seven generates steady disruption with a 37.4% pressure rate (14th) and 7.0% defensive line havoc rate (33rd), though they remain vulnerable to power rushing, allowing 5.2 yards per carry (106th). Their tackling fundamentals (86.1% success rate, 61st) need work, but the fact remains that Ole Miss has transformed their defense from a liability into a respectable, opportunistic unit capable of supporting a championship-caliber offense.

Ole Miss Player to Watch on Defense: DT Zxavian Harris

Defensive tackle Zxavian Harris has been a dominant interior havoc creator for the Rebels, leading the unit with 32 tackles and an elite 97.0% tackle success rate through five games. His disruptive presence has produced 7 havoc plays, including 6 tackles for loss and 2 sacks, showcasing rare penetration ability for a lineman of his size. Harris also generates steady interior pressure with a 9.8% pressure rate on 122 pass rush snaps, frequently collapsing pockets and forcing hurried throws. His blend of power, consistency, and efficiency has made him the anchor of Ole Miss’ defensive front and a key to their Top 20 national ranking.

No. 5 Ole Miss at No. 9 Georgia team stats, betting trends

Ole Miss is on an 8-game winning streak

Georgia is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games as the favorite

Ole Miss’ last 3 games have stayed UNDER the Total

Eric Froton (@CFFroton): QB Trinidad Chambliss OVER 245.5 Passing Yards

Ole Miss hasn’t lost any steam with QB Trinidad Chambliss under center, with the Ferris State transfer completing 65.4% of his passes for 1,286 yards and a sparkling 7-to-1 ratio in just four games. He has cleared 300+ yards three times and faces a Georgia defense that is noticeably imbalanced, ranking #1 nationally in yards per successful rush allowed (6.4 yards), 6th in EPA/Rush and 4th in YAC allowed. Conversely the Dawgs secondary has been under siege, ranking 81st in pass success rate, 80th in EPA/dropback and 75th in completion rate allowed. With the path to success clear for Ole Miss, I’m taking Chambliss to clear his very reasonable 245.5 Passing Yards line.

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports): Ole Miss Team Total Under 10.5 at Georgia

Trinidad Chambliss has been amazing through four starts with Ole Miss, but I think it’s time to fade the Rebels. In Chambliss’ 4-0 start, every game came at home. This is his first road start in DI and SEC play, so I am hesitant to think the first half will go smoothly for Ole Miss. Georgia has a Top 10 rush defense and have struggled in the pass game at times showing a lapse in a quarter or two this year, but this is a spot where I think they can take advantage of Chambliss early.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between Ole Miss and Georgia

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Ole Miss Rebels at +8.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Ole Miss Rebels at +8.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 54.5.

