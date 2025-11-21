Pittsburgh vs. No. 15 Georgia Tech prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats

First place and a berth in the ACC Title Game is on the line Saturday night in Atlanta when the No. 15 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-1, 6-1 ACC) take the field at Bobby Dodd Stadium against the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-3, 5-1 ACC). What makes this game this late in the season unique is both teams control their destiny for a spot in the ACC Championship game.

The Yellow Jackets’ potent, Top 10 rushing offense and experienced quarterback Haynes King will challenge a Pitt defense that ranks ninth nationally against the run but is coming off an embarrassing loss to Notre Dame last week. Meanwhile, Pitt’s offense, led by true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel, will look to exploit a porous Georgia Tech pass defense.

Pitt has historically performed well in Atlanta, winning its last three games at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Game Details and How to watch Pitt at No. 15 Georgia Tech

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Time: 7:00PM Eastern

Site: Bobby Dodd Stadium

City: Atlanta, GA

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game Odds for Pitt at No. 15 Georgia Tech

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (-135), Pitt Panthers (+114)

Spread: Georgia Tech (-2.5)

Total: 61.5 points

Pitt Panthers

Head Coach: Pat Narduzzi

2025 Record: 7-3

Offense Ranking: 38

Defense Ranking: 45

Strength of Schedule: 47

Pittsburgh has rebounded impressively under Pat Narduzzi, sitting at 7-3 (5-1 ACC) with an SP+ ranking of 35th nationally, driven by one of the ACC’s most balanced profiles. The Panthers’ offense ranks 38th in SP+, blending explosiveness (13.2 yards per successful play, 25th nationally) with a steady 5.84 yards per snap, while the defense sits 45th, anchored by a Top 10 success rate unit that allows just 4.78 yards per play. Their defensive front has been dominant — ranking 4th in rushing success rate allowed and 13th in overall havoc rate — a reflection of the disruptive schemes that have defined Narduzzi’s tenure. Though the offense’s efficiency metrics lag slightly, Pitt’s +11.9 adjusted scoring margin and 70%-win rate against the spread underscore a team that has outperformed projections and remains an ACC dark-horse spoiler down the stretch.

The Pitt Panthers Offense

Pittsburgh’s offense has found consistency behind an SP+ ranking of 38th, combining moderate efficiency with strong explosiveness and field position. The Panthers average 5.84 yards per play and rank 15th nationally in marginal explosiveness, generating chunk gains on 7.1% of snaps despite a modest 40.6% success rate. Their passing game, averaging 6.9 yards per dropback and an impressive 18.9% of completions going for 20+ yards, has been the backbone of the attack, while the ground game has struggled to sustain drives with only 4.5 yards per carry and a 19.3% stuff rate. Though not a high-tempo unit, Pitt’s offense capitalizes on explosive moments and field position advantages to produce a steady 2.58 points per drive, enough to complement its defense’s elite efficiency.

Pitt Player to Watch on Offense: QB Mason Heintschel

Mason Heintschel has emerged as the offense’s steady hand, completing 61.8% of his passes for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns while maintaining a solid 7.6 adjusted net yards per attempt (ANY/A). Though he’s been pressured often, taking sacks on 8.4% of dropbacks, he’s shown resilience and field awareness with a Total QBR of 60.3 and 12.5 yards per completion, reflecting his ability to push the ball vertically. As a runner, Heintschel adds a dual-threat dimension, averaging 6.55 yards per carry with 17.2% of his runs gaining 10+ yards, showing good burst and pocket mobility. His efficiency and composure have made him the stabilizing force of the offense, capable of extending plays and sustaining drives through both the air and on the ground.

The Pitt Panthers Defense

Pittsburgh’s defense has quietly become one of the most efficient units in the ACC, ranking 45th in SP+ but boasting elite underlying metrics. The Panthers rank 7th nationally in defensive success rate (34.2%) and allow just 4.78 yards per play, thanks to a front seven that ranks 4th in rushing success rate allowed and 13th in overall havoc rate. Linebackers and edge rushers have fueled that disruption, combining for Top 10 national marks in LB havoc (7.0%) and DL havoc (6.6%), while opposing quarterbacks average only 5.9 yards per dropback. Despite occasional red-zone lapses — surrendering TDs on 69% of opponent trips — Pitt’s defense thrives on early-down dominance and consistent pressure that forces opponents off schedule.

Pitt Player to Watch on Defense: CB Shawn Lee Jr.

CB Shawn Lee Jr. has been a standout playmaker in coverage, allowing completions on just 35.0% of 20 targets with an exceptional 30% forced incompletion rate. His ball skills have been elite, recording one interception and five pass breakups, and he’s surrendered only 65 total yards all season for a microscopic 3.3 yards per attempt allowed and a 1.2 opposing QBR — one of the best marks in the nation. Lee’s instincts and discipline have translated into 10 havoc plays, including 3.5 tackles for loss and a defensive touchdown, showcasing his ability to impact the game both in man and zone coverage. His blend of coverage lockdown ability and disruptive production has made him one of the most efficient and dangerous corners in the ACC this season.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Head Coach: Brent Key

2025 Record: 9-1

Offense Ranking: 20

Defense Ranking: 63

Strength of Schedule: 67

Georgia Tech has surged to 9-1 behind one of the nation’s most efficient offenses, ranking 20th in SP+ and third nationally in success rate (51.7%) while leading the FBS in yards per play (7.47). The balanced attack thrives on explosive efficiency — 6.1 yards per rush and 9.2 yards per dropback — while the offensive line ranks Top 10 nationally in both blown-block rate (16.9%) and pressure rate allowed (2.1%), giving quarterback Haynes King time to carve up defenses. Defensively, the Yellow Jackets remain bend-but-don’t-break, sitting just 63rd in SP+ with strong field position play but lingering issues in success-rate prevention and red-zone defense. Brent Key’s squad has combined offensive firepower and timely situational play to overcome a minus-4 turnover margin and emerge as a dark-horse ACC title contender heading into November.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Offense

Georgia Tech’s offense has been one of the most dynamic units in the nation, ranking 20th in Offensive SP+ and third nationally in success rate (51.7%), powered by an elite rushing attack that leads the FBS in rushing success rate (54.3%). The Yellow Jackets average a blistering 7.47 yards per play and 45.4 yards per drive, ranking top five nationally in both, with balance and explosiveness defining Buster Faulkner’s scheme. Quarterback play has been highly efficient — 72.4% completions and 11.8 adjusted net yards per attempt — while the offensive line has been among the best in protection, allowing pressure on just 2.1% of dropbacks. With a deep ground game averaging 6.1 yards per rush and a passing attack that ranks Top 10 in efficiency, Georgia Tech’s offense has evolved into a precision-based juggernaut capable of scoring on anyone.

Georgia Tech Player to Watch on Offense: QB Haynes King

Haynes King has been the heartbeat of Georgia Tech’s explosive offense, combining 2,259 passing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns through nine starts to rank among the ACC’s most productive dual-threat quarterbacks. He’s completing 72.7% of his passes with 10.4 adjusted net yards per attempt and a QBR of 82.6, thriving in Buster Faulkner’s efficiency-driven system that emphasizes precision and quick decision-making. King’s legs remain a constant weapon—his 840 rushing yards on 141 carries (5.96 YPC) and 61% success rate reflect both vision and balance, often turning broken plays into chunk gains. Deadly accurate on short and intermediate throws (86.7% and 56.8% completions, respectively) but capable of stretching the field deep (16.3 YPA, 94.5 PFF grade), King has evolved into one of college football’s most complete offensive catalysts.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Defense

Georgia Tech’s defense has been opportunistic but inconsistent, ranking 63rd in Defensive SP+ with flashes of disruption overshadowed by efficiency lapses. The unit allows a 43.3% success rate (96th nationally) and 6.04 yards per play, struggling particularly against the run, where opponents average 5.2 yards per carry and convert on 73.3% of downs. While the Yellow Jackets do prevent big plays — allowing only 8.0% of snaps to gain 20+ yards — their overall havoc rate (12.6%) and red-zone performance remain below average. Coordinator Blake Gideon’s group relies on situational toughness and field-position control rather than sheer dominance, often bending but rarely breaking just enough to let the high-powered offense dictate games.

Georgia Tech Player to Watch on Defense: DT Jordan van den Berg

Jordan van den Berg has been the most disruptive interior penetrator for Georgia Tech’s defense, producing 31 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, and 2.0 sacks while ranking second on the team with seven total havoc plays. His 91.2% tackle rate and 80% run involvement underscore his reliability anchoring the middle, often absorbing double-teams and collapsing pockets to create opportunities for edge rushers. With 16 total pressures on 197 rushes (8.1% pressure rate), van den Berg combines stout run defense with steady interior push that limits opposing quarterbacks’ comfort. His consistency and effort level make him the backbone of Georgia Tech’s defensive front, providing both stability and splash plays from the trenches.

Pitt and Georgia Tech Team Stats, Betting Trends

Georgia Tech is 9-1 in its last 10 home games

Georgia Tech has covered the spread in 4 of its last 5 home games against teams with worse records

Georgia Tech’s last 3 games have gone OVER the Total

The OVER has cashed in 6 of Pitt’s 10 games (6-3-1)

Pitt is 7-3 ATS this season

Rotoworld Best Bets

Eric Froton (@CFFroton): Mason Heintschel OVER 282.5 Passing Yards

Pitt QB Mason Heintschel has thrown for 304+ yards in four of his last six games, showing off his playmaking ability that supplanted starting QB Eli Holstein. He’s coming off a season-low 124 passing yards against Leonard Moore, Christian Gray, and Notre Dame’s lockdown secondary, which accounts for the fact his passing yardage line opened at an enticing Over 270.5 Passing Yards. The line has spiked up to 282.5 Passing Yards, which is still a playable number considering GT has allowed 362 to BC, 340 to NC State and 373 to Duke in the last month.

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports): Game Total OVER 61.5

Both offenses have terrific matchups in my opinion. Three of the last four teams to play Georgia Tech have thrown for at least 300 yards, excluding Syracuse. For Pitt, their pass defense hasn’t really been tested with Syracuse, Stanford, and Notre Dame in three of the last four games. Pitt has a good matchup versus a Georgia Tech team that ranks 124th in havoc rate created and as the road team, I think they can apply pressure and force the Yellow Jackets to be aggressive.

The Yellow Jackets have gone Over in three straight games and the Panthers two of the past three. I am riding the Over 61.5 points and lean Pitt +2.5.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the college football calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s game between Pitt and Georgia Tech

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at -2.5.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at -2.5. Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 61.5.

