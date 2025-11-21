Washington vs. UCLA prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats

The Washington Huskies (7-3) visit the UCLA Bruins (3-7) at the Rose Bowl on Saturday with the Huskies looking to secure bowl eligibility and UCLA playing for pride in their final home game of the season.

Washington enters as a significant favorite, boasting an explosive offense led by quarterback Demond Williams Jr. that is expected to challenge a struggling UCLA defense. The game’s outcome likely hinges on whether the Huskies can establish their ground game against the Bruins’ weak front seven.

Game Details and How to watch Washington at UCLA

Date: Saturday, November 22nd, 2025

Time: 10:30PM Eastern

Site: The Rose Bowl

City: Pasadena, CA

TV/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Game Odds for Washington at UCLA

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Washington Huskies (-375), UCLA Bruins (+295)

Spread: Washington -10.5 (-110)

Total: 51.5 points

Washington Huskies

Head Coach: Jed Fisch

2025 Record: 7-3 (4-3)

Offense Ranking: 25

Defense Ranking: 15

Strength of Schedule: 32

Washington has reestablished itself in their second season under Jedd Fisch, ranking 20th in SP+ with a 7–3 record and a Top 15 defense. The Huskies’ offense ranks 4th nationally in success rate (51.4%) and 8th in points per drive, thriving on efficiency and finishing drives with touchdowns on nearly 79% of red-zone trips. Defensively, coordinator Ryan Walters’ group is 15th in SP+ and elite at limiting explosiveness, holding opponents to just 4.7% of plays gaining 20+ yards. Despite average special teams play, Washington’s sharp execution and stout defense make the Huskies a formidable Big Ten opponent.

The Washington Huskies Offense

Washington’s offense has evolved into one of the nation’s most efficient units, ranking 25th in Offensive SP+ and Top 10 nationally in both success rate (51.4%) and points per scoring opportunity (5.14). The Huskies are lethal in situational football, converting 81.6% of downs and finishing drives with touchdowns on 78.6% of red-zone possessions (3rd). Balanced and explosive, they rank Top 15 in both EPA per rush (0.18) and EPA per dropback (0.29) while generating 9.5% of plays for 20+ yards. With precision passing (72.2% completion rate) and consistent ground production (5.4 yards per carry), Washington’s offense thrives on rhythm, spacing, and QB Demond Williams’ ability to create.

Washington Player to Watch on Offense: QB Demond Williams

Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. has established himself as one of the most promising underclassman signal callers in the country, completing 72.6% of his passes for 2,508 yards and 17 touchdowns while maintaining 9.7 adjusted net yards per attempt and a 77.9 QBR. His accuracy and decision-making have powered the Huskies’ 53.0% passing success rate, creating explosive gains (12.6 yards per completion) with an occasional miscue (5 INTs). On the ground, Williams is certifiably electric when using his legs, accruing 678 rushing yards on 92 attempts (7.37 YPC) with a 54.3% success rate, ranking among the most dynamic rushing QBs nationally. His combination of poise, precision, and athleticism makes him one of college football’s most exciting young quarterbacks.

The Washington Huskies Defense

The Huskies’ defense ranks 15th nationally in SP+ and 20th in yards per play allowed (4.86), showing up as one of the Big Ten’s stingier units despite some inconsistency. Their rushing defense is particularly strong, ranking 19th in rushing success rate allowed (37.2%) and limiting opponents to just 4.1 yards per carry, which has helped them control early downs and force offenses to one-dimensional plays. In the passing game they’ve held opponents to 5.4 yards per dropback (27th) and a mere 6.2 adjusted net yards per attempt (20th), though they rank a middling 67th in passing success rate (40.7%. While their overall havoc rate (13.1%, 113th) is below elite levels, Washington largely wins through efficiency, sound tackling (87.4% success rate, 29th) and limiting explosive plays (only 4.7% of plays gain 20+ yards, 17th).

Washington Player to Watch on Defense: Edge Jacob Lane

Edge rusher Jacob Lane has been a disruptive presence off the edge, producing 33 tackles (18 solo) and a team-leading 10 havoc plays, including 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks across nine games. His blend of burst and leverage generates consistent pressure, ranking second on the team with 24 total pressures and a commendable 12.7% pressure rate on 189 pass rushes. Lane’s 2.63-second average time to first pressure underscores his ability to win quickly off the snap and collapse pockets before plays develop. A cornerstone of Washington’s front seven, Lane’s edge-setting ability and pass rush production make him one of UW’s most valuable defensive playmakers.

UCLA Bruins

Head Coach: Tim Skipper

2025 Record: 3-7

Offense Ranking: 83

Defense Ranking: 82

Strength of Schedule: 2

Interim HC Tim Skipper UCLA is running the show for departed HC Foster in a rebuilding 2025 campaign, with the Bruins sitting at 3–7 (3–4 Pac-12) with an SP+ ranking of 85th and no path to bowl eligibility. The Bruins’ offense has been inconsistent, ranking 83rd in Offensive SP+ with modest explosiveness (5.41 yards per play) and issues sustaining drives. Their defense ranks 82nd in SP+, allowing 5.95 yards per play and ranking 3rd-to-last nationally in rushing success rate allowed (53.5%). Despite narrow wins over Penn State, Michigan State, and Maryland, the defense’s inability to generate havoc (11.3% rate, 127th) and the offense’s red-zone struggles (60.7% TD rate, 81st) have kept UCLA from being more competitive. Facing Washington and USC to end the year, the Bruins’ projected 3-9 finish underscores the down-to-the-studs rebuild the next HC will be facing in Westwood.

The UCLA Bruins Offense

UCLA’s offense has struggled to find rhythm behind new QB Nico Iamaleava, ranking 83rd in Offensive SP+ and averaging just 5.41 yards per play (88th nationally). The Bruins’ 43.3% success rate and poor explosiveness metrics (only 5.5% of plays gaining 20+ yards) reflect a unit unable to sustain drives or produce chunk gains. While the rushing attack shows flashes averaging 5.4 yards per carry and ranking 50th in rushing success rate, inconsistent quarterback play and an offensive line allowing a 3.6% pressure rate and 36.3% blown-block rate have limited efficiency. With a 60.7% red-zone touchdown rate (81st) and 11.2 yards per successful play average (120th), UCLA’s offense has moved the ball in spurts but failed to consistently convert opportunities into points.

UCLA Player to Watch on Offense: QB Nico Iamaleava

Nico Iamaleava has shown flashes of dual-threat brilliance, throwing for 1,659 yards and 12 touchdowns while also rushing for 582 yards and four scores across nine starts. Despite a modest 63.7% completion rate and a lackluster 6.4 adjusted net yards per attempt, he leads the Bruins in rushing success rate (63.5%) and yards per carry (7.86), adding significant value with his legs. However, his passing efficiency remains a work in progress, with a 45.9% success rate through the air and a concerning 23.2% sack-to-pressure ratio. Ball security is another area for improvement, as Iamaleava has committed ten total turnovers (7 INTs, 3 fumbles) while posting a 65.0 QBR.

The UCLA Bruins Defense

UCLA’s defense has been one of the most porous in the nation, ranking 82nd in Defensive SP+ and second-to-last in success rate allowed (50.5%). The Bruins have struggled mightily against the run, giving up 5.4 yards per carry and ranking 136th in rushing success rate allowed, while their pressure rate of just 19.7% and 2.3% sack rate are both the lowest marks in all of FBS. Missed tackles and poor disruption have plagued the front seven, with a meager 11.3% overall havoc rate (127th) and 2.8% DL havoc rate failing to generate negative plays. The secondary has been slightly more competitive in man coverage, but opponents still average 6.9 yards per dropback (101st), underscoring a defense that has been overmatched both physically and schematically throughout the 2025 season.

UCLA Player to Watch on Defense: CB Rodrick Pleasant

Cornerback Rodrick Pleasant has been a bright spot for UCLA’s defense, displaying elite coverage skills and playmaking instincts despite a heavy workload. Targeted 39 times, Pleasant has allowed just a 43.6% completion rate and a pristine 13.6 opposing QBR. His eight pass breakups, two forced incompletions of 20+ yards, and 10 total havoc plays underscore both his sticky man coverage and ability to contest throws downfield. While he’s yet to record an interception, Pleasant’s blend of speed, ball skills, and efficiency in limiting explosive plays has made him UCLA’s top coverage defender in 2025.

Washington and UCLA Team Stats, Betting Trends

Washington has won 12 of its last 20 games as a road favorite

Washington is 5-5 ATS this season

UCLA has failed to cover the spread in 7 of its last 9 home games against teams with better records

This season, UCLA is 3-7 ATS

UCLA’s last 3 games have gone OVER the Total

Eric Froton (@CFFroton): Nico Iamaleava UNDER 209.5 Passing Yards

Last week against Ohio State, UCLA started backup QB Luke Duncan due to Nico Iamaleava sustaining a concussion. While he’s back this week, Nico has gone Under his 209.5 Passing Yards mark in 6 of the 7 games he started against P4 opponents. I’ve been slamming Nico Unders all season, this line will be at 190.5 in short order, get it immediately at 209.5 Pass yards (good to 200.5).

