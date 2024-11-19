Wisconsin vs Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Betting Trends and Stats

Wisconsin and Nebraska meet in a battle of 5-5 teams looking to secure a bowl bid and a winning season.

Wisconsin enters on a three-game losing streak to Penn State, Iowa, and Oregon, playing arguably the toughest three-game stretch for any Big Ten team. Wisconsin nearly pulled off the upset on No. 1 Oregon but allowed a 10-point fourth quarter losing 16-13 on a field goal with 2:36 left. The Badgers need one more win to secure a bowl bid, whether it comes at Nebraska this weekend or hosting Minnesota on Senior Day next week.

Nebraska has lost four straight games after a 5-1 start to the season. The Cornhuskers have lost to Indiana (56-7), Ohio State (21-17), UCLA (27-20), and USC (28-20). This is Senior Day for the Cornhuskers as they go on the road to end the regular season at Iowa next week on NBC and Peacock.

Game Details and How to watch Wisconsin @ Nebraska

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM EST

Site: Memorial Stadium

City: Lincoln, NE

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Game odds for Wisconsin @ Nebraska

The latest odds as of Tuesday afternoon:

o Moneyline: Wisconsin +110, Nebraska -130

o Spread: Nebraska -2.5 (-110)

o Total: 42.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The look-ahead line was Wisconsin -1.5, so Nebraska has taken money as the Senior Day team in its home finale. Both teams are 5-5, so it’s no surprise that Nebraska has taken money. The total moved from 43.5 to 42.5, but not much is expected with the total.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets between Wisconsin and Nebraska:

“Both of these teams are in dire need of a win and this could certainly come down to home-field advantage and motivation on Senior Day for Nebraska.

Wisconsin has lost three straight against Iowa, Penn State and Oregon. The hangover of a disappointing home loss to No. 1 Oregon and then going on the road to Nebraska to save your season is not an ideal situation to be in.

Nebraska has lost four straight and is desperate with a road game at Iowa as the regular season finale. The Cornhuskers need this win and with Wisconsin at home next week, I lean towards Nebraska on the ML (-135).”

Quarterback matchup for Wisconsin @ Nebraska



Nebraska: Dylan Raiola has thrown an interception in five straight games to bring his freshman tally to 11 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. He’s stayed Under 200 passing yards in three straight after going over in five of the first seven games.

Dylan Raiola has thrown an interception in five straight games to bring his freshman tally to 11 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. He’s stayed Under 200 passing yards in three straight after going over in five of the first seven games. Wisconsin: Braedyn Locke threw for 96 yards, one touchdown and one interception against Oregon for his lowest yardage total of the season. Locke has nine touchdowns to nine interceptions with 1,514 passing yards through eight games.

Badgers @ Cornhuskers player news & recent stats

Nebraska is 5-4-1 ATS this season and 1-3 ATS during this four-game losing streak.

Nebraska is 6-3 to the Under on the season and 2-2 in the last four.

Wisconsin is 4-6 ATS this season and 4-2 ATS in the last six games.

Wisconsin is 3-1 to the Under in the last four games after starting the season 4-1 to the Over.

Dylan Raiola has gone Under 200 passing yards in three straight games.

Braedyn Locke threw for a season-low 96 yards against Oregon last week.

