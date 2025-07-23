Angels at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 23

It’s Wednesday, July 23 and the Angels (49-52) are in Queens to take on the Mets (58-44). Brock Burke is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Sean Manaea for New York.

Brandon Nimmo brought in the game-winning run for New York after Francisco Alvarez stays hot after his return from the minors. The Mets won 3-2 and are on a three-game winning streak to follow up back-to-back losses to start the second half.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Angels at Mets

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: FDSNW, SNY

Odds for the Angels at the Mets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Angels (+149), Mets (-179)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Mets

Pitching matchup for July 23, 2025: Brock Burke vs. Sean Manaea

Angels: Brock Burke, (4-1, 3.38 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 0 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts Mets: Sean Manaea, (0-1, 2.46 ERA)

Last outing: 2.25 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Angels and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Angels and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Mets

The Mets are on a 3-game winning streak

The Over is 8-2 in the Angels’ last 10 games

New York is 0-2 in Manaea’s two starts

