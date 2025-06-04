Angels at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 4

Its Wednesday, June 4 and the Angels (28-32) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (29-34).

José Soriano is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Lucas Giolito for Boston.

The Angels have taken the first two games in this series. Each game has been decided by a single run. Last night, LA won in ten innings, 4-3. Five Angels’ relievers combined to allow just two hits over the final five innings to lead the Halos to victory.

Lets dive into this afternoon’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Angels at Red Sox

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Time: 1:35PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: FDSNW, NESN, MLBN

Odds for the Angels at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Angels (+110), Red Sox (-130)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for June 4, 2025: José Soriano vs. Lucas Giolito

Angels: José Soriano (4-5, 3.41 ERA)

Last outing: 5/30 at Cleveland - 6IP, 0ER, 4H, 4BB, 2Ks Red Sox: Lucas Giolito (1-1, 4.78 ERA)

Last outing: 5/30 at Atlanta - 4.2IP, 1ER, 5H, 2BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Red Sox

Kristian Campbell is 2-14 over his last 4 games

is 2-14 over his last 4 games Jorge Soler is 1-16 over his last 4 games

is 1-16 over his last 4 games The Under is 7-3 in the Red Sox’s last 10 games

The Angels have covered the Run Line in 3 straight games against the Red Sox

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Angels and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Angels and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 10.0.

