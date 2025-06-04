Angels at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 4

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: JUN 03 Guardians at Yankees
Guardians at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 4
Visit Knoxville Open 2025 - Round One
With half of New York seemingly behind him, emotional James Nicholas takes major step
Rory McIlroy, PGA Championship
RBC Canadian Open 2025: Odds, favorites and one pick for TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley

Top Clips

nbc_dps_johnbuccigross_250604.jpg
Oilers in ‘do-or-die’ scenario against Panthers
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwill_250604.jpg
Will NYK keep an ‘open mind’ in head coach search?
nbc_dps_thibodeaufiring_250604.jpg
Knicks up the pressure by firing Thibodeau

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: JUN 03 Guardians at Yankees
Guardians at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 4
Visit Knoxville Open 2025 - Round One
With half of New York seemingly behind him, emotional James Nicholas takes major step
Rory McIlroy, PGA Championship
RBC Canadian Open 2025: Odds, favorites and one pick for TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley

Top Clips

nbc_dps_johnbuccigross_250604.jpg
Oilers in ‘do-or-die’ scenario against Panthers
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwill_250604.jpg
Will NYK keep an ‘open mind’ in head coach search?
nbc_dps_thibodeaufiring_250604.jpg
Knicks up the pressure by firing Thibodeau

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Angels at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 4

  
Published June 4, 2025 10:11 AM

Its Wednesday, June 4 and the Angels (28-32) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (29-34).

José Soriano is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Lucas Giolito for Boston.

The Angels have taken the first two games in this series. Each game has been decided by a single run. Last night, LA won in ten innings, 4-3. Five Angels’ relievers combined to allow just two hits over the final five innings to lead the Halos to victory.

Lets dive into this afternoon’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Angels at Red Sox

  • Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
  • Time: 1:35PM EST
  • Site: Fenway Park
  • City: Boston, MA
  • Network/Streaming: FDSNW, NESN, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Angels at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

  • Moneyline: Angels (+110), Red Sox (-130)
  • Spread: Red Sox -1.5
  • Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Red Sox

  • Pitching matchup for June 4, 2025: José Soriano vs. Lucas Giolito
    • Angels: José Soriano (4-5, 3.41 ERA)
      Last outing: 5/30 at Cleveland - 6IP, 0ER, 4H, 4BB, 2Ks
    • Red Sox: Lucas Giolito (1-1, 4.78 ERA)
      Last outing: 5/30 at Atlanta - 4.2IP, 1ER, 5H, 2BB, 3Ks

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Red Sox

  • Kristian Campbell is 2-14 over his last 4 games
  • Jorge Soler is 1-16 over his last 4 games
  • The Under is 7-3 in the Red Sox’s last 10 games
  • The Angels have covered the Run Line in 3 straight games against the Red Sox

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Angels and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Angels and the Red Sox:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 10.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)
Mentions
Los Angeles Angels Primary Logo Los Angeles Angels Boston Red Sox Primary Logo Boston Red Sox MLB