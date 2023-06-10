Betting Michael Kopech’s strikeout prop in Marlins vs White Sox

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his favorite bet in the Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox matchup, a player prop on Michael Kopech .

Michael Kopech has been pitching his best baseball of the season over the past five games and takes on the Marlins at home.

Kopech owns a 2.32 ERA, .117 OBA and 43 strikeouts to 10 walks over 31.0 innings. In that five-game span, Kopech recorded 5, 10, 9, 10 and 9 strikeouts, hitting the Over four-straight games.

Miami has one of the highest chase rates on the season but owns 29 Ks in the past four games. When you look at the pitchers Miami has faced outside of Dylan Cease yesterday (7 Ks), they went against Jordan Lyles , Zack Greinke , Carlos Hernandez and Paul Blackburn . Those four pitchers have combined 21.74 ERA’s.

The Marlins also just played the Royals and Athletics, two of the worst teams, so I don’t believe the market has corrected itself yet on Miami.

Miami outscored those two teams 44-14 (+30 runs) and still has a run differential of -25 for the year.

The White have won six of the past seven games and Sandy Alcántara only owns six plate appearances against White Sox hitters.

With Miami having their ace on the mound, being 6-1 in the past seven and being slight road dogs, I like Kopech and Chicago.

I played Kopech Over 5.5 Strikeouts at -125 odds and would go to -140. You can use a boost on FanDuel to get Kopech’s Over 5.5 Strikeouts in the +120 range. I sprinkled Chicago’s ML as well at -112 odds.

Pick: Michael Kopech Over 5.5 Strikeouts (1u), White Sox ML (0.5u)

