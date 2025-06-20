Astros at Angels Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 20

It’s Friday, June 20, and the Astros (43-32) are in Anaheim to take on the Angels (36-38). Hunter Brown is slated to take the mound for Houston against Yusei Kikuchi for Los Angeles.

The Astros are coming off a 6-4 loss to the Athletics last night despite a decent effort from Colton Gordon. The Astros’ pitcher only gave up two earned runs in 5.0 innings pitched.

With a 7-3 loss, the Los Angeles Angels were unable to sweep the New York Yankees.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. They have made a slight dent in the Astros’ lead in the AL West. They are now only 6.5 games behind the division leaders.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Angels

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Time: 9:38PM EST

Site: Angel Stadium

City: Anaheim, CA

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Home Network, Space City Home Network

Odds for the Astros at the Angels

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Astros (-184), Angels (+154)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Angels

Pitching matchup for June 20, 2025: Hunter Brown vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Astros: Hunter Brown, (8-3, 1.88 ERA)

Last outing (Minnesota Twins, 6/14): 7.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 12 Strikeouts Angels: Yusei Kikuchi, (2-6, 3.05 ERA)

Last outing (Baltimore Orioles, 6/15): 5.2 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 10 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Angels

The Astros have won 5 of their last 7 divisional matchups

The Under is 41-30-4 in Astros’ games this season

The Astros have covered the Run Line in 5 of their last 6 road games against the Angels

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Angels

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

