Astros at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 5

Its Tuesday, August 5 and the Astros (63-50) are in Miami to take on the Marlins (55-56).

Houston is undecided in terms of today’s starting pitcher. Spencer Arrighetti is rumored to be available after a multi-month stint on the disabled list (thumb). Miami is expected to start Cal Quantrill.

The Astros got things righted somewhat last night snapping a three-game losing streak with an 8-2 win to open this series. Cam Smith and Jeremy Pena each picked up a couple of hits and drove in a run apiece to lead an offense that churned out 11 hits. Jason Alexander pitched six shutout innings to earn his second win in three decisions this season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Marlins

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: loanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: SCHN, FDSNFL

Odds for the Astros at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Astros (-110), Marlins (-108)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Marlins

Pitching matchup for August 5, 2025: TBD vs. Cal Quantrill

Astros: TBD Marlins: Cal Quantrill (4-8, 4.79 ERA)

Last outing: July 30 at St. Louis - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Marlins

The Astros have won 4 of their last 5 games against NL East teams

6 of the Marlins’ last 8 games with the Astros have gone over the Total

The Marlins are showing a profit of 2.67 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at loanDepot Park

Jose Altuve is riding a modest 3-game hitting streak (3-14)

is riding a modest 3-game hitting streak (3-14) After hitting just .214 in July and starting August 0-8, Cam Smith picked up 2 hits last night

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Astros and the Marlins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

