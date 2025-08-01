Astros at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 1

It’s Friday, August 1 and the Astros (62-47) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (59-51). Hunter Brown is slated to take the mound for Houston, while Boston has not named its starter.

Houston broke a five-game losing streak with back-to-back wins over Washington to clinch the series, while Boston is 4-1 over the last five games and 6-7 since the start of the All-Star break.

This is the first meeting of the season and both teams were active at the trade deadline. For trade deadline moves, winners and losers across the league — follow this link.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Red Sox

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Astros at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Astros (-132), Red Sox (+112)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for August 1, 2025: Hunter Brown vs. TBD

Astros: Hunter Brown, (9-5, 2.54 ERA)

Last outing: 1.80 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Red Sox: TBA

vs. TBD

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Astros and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Red Sox

Houston is 6-7 in the second half of the season

Boston is 4-1 over the past five games of the year

The Red Sox’s record in their last 5 games stands at 4-1

The Under is 5-0 in the Red Sox’s last 5 home games

The Astros have failed to cover in their last 3 games against the Red Sox

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: