Astros at Twins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 3

Its Thursday, April 3 and the Astros (2-4) are in Minnesota to open a series against the Twins (2-4).

Hunter Brown is slated to take the mound for Houston against Joe Ryan for Minnesota.

Houston yesterday wrapped up a dismal series against the San Francisco Giants with a 6-3 loss. Seven batters in Houston’s starting lineup on Wednesday finished the day hitting under .200 for the season. No shock the Astros scored just six runs over the course of the three games.

Yesterday the Twins bats broke out in Chicago against the White Sox. Byron Buxton smacked picked up two hits including his first home run of the season and Minnesota defeated the Sox, 6-1.

Lets dive into this afternoon’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Twins

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Time: 4:10PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: SCHN, Twins.TV

Odds for the Astros at the Twins

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Astros (+102), Twins (-121)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Twins

Pitching matchup for April 3, 2025: Hunter Brown vs. Joe Ryan

Astros: Hunter Brown (0-1, 3.00 ERA)

Last outing: 3/28 vs. Mets - 6 IP, 2ER, 4H, 3BB, 7Ks Twins: Joe Ryan (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

Last outing: 3/28 at St. Louis - 5 IP, 1ER, 5H, 0BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Twins

Houston is 1-5 on the Run Line this season

Minnesota has won two in a row outright and covered the Run Line in each of the 2 games

While offense has been an issue for Houston (12 runs in 6 games), pitching has been an issue for Minnesota (32 runs against in 6 games)

Jose Altuve collected 2 hits Wednesday and is hitting .391 this season



Expert picks & predictions for this afternoon’s game between the Astros and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Astros and the Twins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Astros at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

