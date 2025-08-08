Astros at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 8

Its Friday, August 8 and the Astros (64-51) are in Bronx to take on the Yankees (61-54).

Hunter Brown is slated to take the mound for Houston against Cam Schlittler for New York.

These teams enter the series struggling to see the results expected of them by their respective organizations and fanbases. The Yankees are 13-19 since July 1 and as a result have fallen to third in the American League East. They currently sit 6.5 games behind first place Toronto and 2.5 games behind Boston. New York owns the third and final Wild Card spot with a 1.5 game lead over Cleveland and Texas.

Houston is 4-6 in their last 10. Coupled with Seattle’s 7-3 record in their last 10, the Astros’ lead in the American League West is down to 1.5 games. Offense has been an issue as Houston has scored 497 runs (T13 fewest in baseball). The Astros, however, have pieced it together to this point and are in fact above .500 at home (35-24) as well as on the road (29-27).

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Yankees

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Odds for the Astros at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Astros (-121), Yankees (+101)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Yankees

Pitching matchup for August 8, 2025: Hunter Brown vs. Cam Schlittler

Astros: Hunter Brown (9-5, 2.47 ERA)

Last outing: August 1 at Boston - 1.29 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Yankees: Cam Schlittler (1-2, 4.58 ERA)

Last outing: August 2 at Miami - 3.60 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Yankees

The Yankees have lost 4 of their last 5 games

The Astros’ last 3 games have gone over the Total

It has been 6 games since the Yankees last covered the Run Line

After hitting .323 in July, Cody Bellinger is hitting just .136 (3-23) in August

is hitting just .136 (3-23) in August Jose Altuve is riding a modest 5-game hitting streak (6-23)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Astros and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Yankees at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

