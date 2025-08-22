Athletics at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 22

It’s Friday, August 22 and the Athletics (59-70) are in Seattle to take on the Mariners (68-60). Luis Morales is slated to take the mound for Oakland against Bryan Woo for Seattle.

Seattle is riding a five-game losing streak entering this series, while the Athletics are 5-1 over the last six contests. However, the Mariners do have the upper hand with a day of rest yesterday. The two are tied at 5-5 in their 10 matchups this season.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Mariners

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: NBCSCA, RSNW

Odds for the Athletics at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Athletics (+185), Mariners (-225)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Mariners

Pitching matchup for August 22, 2025: Luis Morales vs. Bryan Woo

Athletics: Luis Morales, (1-0, 1.86 ERA)

Last outing: 1.80 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Mariners: Bryan Woo, (10-7, 3.02 ERA)

Last outing: 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Athletics and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Athletics and the Mariners:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Mariners

Seattle is 0-5 in the last 5 games

Seattle is 1-7 in the last 8 games

The Athletics are 5-1 in the last 6 games

The Athletics have a 59-70 record but are on a 3-game winning streak

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Mariners and the Athletics have stayed under the Total

The Athletics have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 3.08 units

