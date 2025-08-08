Athletics at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 8

Its Friday, August 8 and the Athletics (51-66) are in Baltimore to open a series against the Orioles (52-63).

J.T. Ginn is slated to take the mound for Oakland against Tomoyuki Sugano for Baltimore.

Jacob Lopez struck out 10 and the Athletics took the rubber game of their series against the Nationals, 6-0. The offense showed up as well for the Athletics pounding out 12 hits including Tyler Soderstrom’s 21st HR of the season. The Orioles were off yesterday. They were on the road for the previous six games managing a combined two wins in their series against the Cubs and the Phillies.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Orioles

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: NBCSCA, MASN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Athletics at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Athletics (-102), Orioles (-117)

Spread: Orioles 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Orioles

Pitching matchup for August 8, 2025: J.T. Ginn vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Athletics: J.T. Ginn (2-3, 4.28 ERA)

Last outing: August 2 vs. Arizona - 8.31 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 5 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (8-5, 4.42 ERA)

Last outing: August 2 at Cubs - 5.40 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Orioles

The Athletics have won their last 4 road games against teams with better records

The Under is 8-2 in the Orioles’ last 10 with a rest advantage over their opponents

The Orioles have covered the Run Line on the last 3 occasions that they’ve had a rest advantage

J.T. Ginn has struck out no more than 2 batters in 4 of his last 6 and 6 of his last 10 appearances and has struck out 5 or more just 1 time in those 10 appearances

has struck out no more than 2 batters in 4 of his last 6 and 6 of his last 10 appearances and has struck out 5 or more just 1 time in those 10 appearances Rookie Nick Kurtz is hitless (0-6) in his last 2 games after going 7-15 in his previous 4 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Athletics and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Athletics and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oakland Athletics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: