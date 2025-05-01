Athletics at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 1

It’s Thursday, May 1 and the Athletics (16-15) are in Arlington to take on the Rangers (16-15). Jeffrey Springs is slated to take the mound for the A’s against Tyler Mahle for Texas.

The Athletics won 7-1 yesterday to take a 2-1 series lead with a chance to win the series today. This series has seen a little bit of everything with scores of 2-1, 15-2, and 7-1.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Rangers

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Time: 2:35 PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: NBCSCA, RSN

Odds for the Athletics at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Athletics (+134), Rangers (-159)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Rangers

Pitching matchup for May 1, 2025: Jeffrey Springs vs. Tyler Mahle

Athletics: Jeffrey Springs, (3-3, 6.04 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Rangers: Tyler Mahle, (3-0, 1.14 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 1 Strikeout

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Athletics and the Rangers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Athletics ML:

“The A’s have a chance to win the series today and are decent underdogs of +130 or better at most places. Springs is coming off his worst start, and with a chance for the Rangers to split the series, most of the money and handle will come in on Texas.

The Rangers have lost Mahle’s last two starts and scored two total runs in those games. Mahle himself had five strikeouts, four walks, and 10 hits allowed (two earned runs). The A’s are pesky and could win the series, so I’d take the plus-money dog or the +1.5.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Athletics and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Texas Rangers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Rangers

The Athletics have lost eight of their 15 games following a win this season

The total runs line has ticked over in just one of the Rangers’ last five matches in MLB

The Rangers have covered the run line in four of their last five games, showing a profit of 1.64 units

