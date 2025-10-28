Blue Jays at Dodgers - World Series Game 4 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats

An epic Game 3 of the 2025 World Series ended with a Freddie Freeman home run 6 hours and 39 minutes after Tyler Glasnow’s first pitch as the Dodgers outlasted the Blue Jays 6-5 in 18 innings.

The game featured 19 pitchers and 31 hits. In addition to the game-winning bomb from Freeman, the game featured another extraordinary appearance from Shohei Ohtani who reached base a World Series record nine times with two home runs, two doubles, and five walks. Teoscar Hernandez and Alejandro Kirk also went yard for the Dodgers and Jays respectively.

What do these teams have left in the tank? Less than 18 hours after the Freeman fireworks Toronto and Los Angeles are due back on the field at Chavez Ravine for Game 4.

Ohtani is slated to take the mound for LA against Shane Bieber of the Jays.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Dodgers - World Series Game 4

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: FOX

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Dodgers - World Series Game 4

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Toronto Blue Jays (+176), Los Angeles Dodgers (-218)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs



Probable starting pitchers for World Series Game 4 - Blue Jays at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for October 28, 2025: Shane Bieber vs. Shohei Ohtani

Blue Jays: Shane Bieber (4-2, 3.57 ERA)

Last outing: 10/20 vs. Seattle - 3.2IP, 2ER, 7H, 1BB, 5Ks

Bieber has thrown 12.1 innings this postseason allowing 7 runs on 16 hits with 15Ks

Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 2.87 ERA)

Last outing: 10/17 vs. Milwaukee - 6IP, 0ER, 2H, 3BB, 10Ks

Ohtani has pitched 12 innings this postseason allowing 3 runs on 5 hits with 19Ks



vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of World Series Game 4 - Blue Jays at Dodgers

In 58 ABs as a team against Shane Bieber , the Dodgers are hitting .190 including 20Ks

, the Dodgers are hitting .190 including 20Ks Freddie Freeman has 1 HR in 4ABs against Bieber

has 1 HR in 4ABs against Bieber Mookie Betts has but 1 hit in 9ABs against Bieber but the 1 was a HR

has but 1 hit in 9ABs against Bieber but the 1 was a HR The Jays are hitting a collective .284 against Shohei Ohtani

George Springer is hitting .467 (7-15) including 2 HRs against Ohtani

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s Game 4 between the Blue Jays and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

