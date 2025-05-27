Blue Jays at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 27

Its Tuesday, May 27 and the Blue Jays (26-27) are in Arlington to take on the Rangers (26-29). Bowden Francis is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Nathan Eovaldi for Texas.

The Blue Jays took game one of the series in a low-scoring 2-1 game. Kevin Gausman was dominant on the mound for the Blue Jays. He struck out six batters in 8.0 innings and only gave up one run on five hits.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Rangers

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+, SN1

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Blue Jays (+140), Rangers (-166)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Rangers

Pitching matchup for May 27, 2025: Bowden Francis vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Blue Jays: Bowden Francis, (2-6, 5.54 ERA)

Last outing (San Diego Pades, 5/22): 4.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi, (4-3, 1.60 ERA)

Last outing (New York Yankees, 5/22): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Rangers

The Rangers have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

In his last 5 home starts on the mound the Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has an ERA of 3.94

It has been 4 games since the Rangers last covered the Run Line

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Rangers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Texas Rangers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: