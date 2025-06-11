Braves at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 11

It’s Wednesday, June 11 and the Braves (28-38) are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (36-32). Spencer Schwellenbach is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Chad Patrick for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee even the series score at one apiece yesterday, winning 4-1, after losing the series opener 7-1. Atlanta is now 1-8 over the last nine games and scored four or more runs in three of the nine efforts. Milwaukee is 3-4 over the last seven games to follow up a eight-game winning streak.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Brewers

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Time: 2:10PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, FDSNWI

Odds for the Braves at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Braves (-138), Brewers (+116)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Brewers

Pitching matchup for June 11, 2025: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Chad Patrick

Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach, (4-4, 3.24 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Brewers: Chad Patrick, (3-5, 2.84 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Braves and the Brewers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Brewers

The Brewers are 6-8 when Chad Patrick pitches this season

pitches this season The Braves are 7-6 Spencer Schwellenbach pitches this season

pitches this season The Braves have lost eight of their last 10 games

Nine of the Brewers’ last 10 matchups with the Braves have gone over the Total

The Brewers have failed to cover the Run Line in 16 of their last 20 home matchups against the Braves

