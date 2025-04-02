Braves at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends and stats for Series Finale

Its Wednesday, April 2 and the Braves (0-6) are in LA to take on the Dodgers (7-0) in the finale of their series.

Bryce Elder is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Blake Snell for Los Angeles

Last night, the Dodgers continued to steamroll the league with a 3-1 win over the still winless Braves. Dustin May returned to the mound and threw five innings of one-hit ball allowing just one unearned run. Mookie Betts (.375) continued to swing a hot bat belting his third home run of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Dodgers

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Time: 8:38PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: MLBN

Odds for the Braves at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Atlanta Braves (+189), Los Angeles Dodgers (-230)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for April 2, 2025: Bryce Elder vs. Blake Snell

Braves: Bryce Elder (0-0)

2024 - 10GP, 49.2 IP, 2-5, 6.52 ERA, 46Ks Dodgers: Blake Snell, (1-0, 3.60 ERA)

Last outing: 3/27 vs. Detroit - 5 IP, 2ER, 5H, 4BB, 2Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Dodgers

The Dodgers are 6-1 on the Run Line this season

The Dodgers are 7-0 and just two of their hitters own averages above .294

The Braves are 1-5 on the Run Line this season

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Braves and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

