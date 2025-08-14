 Skip navigation
All Scores

Braves at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 14

  
Published August 14, 2025 07:06 AM

It’s Thursday, August 14 and the Braves (52-68) are in Queens to take on the Mets (64-56). Bryce Elder is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Kodai Senga for New York.

The rubber match between the Braves and Mets are set after Atlanta took the second game of the series 11-6. There have 35 runs scored in the two game series so far, so will there be fireworks today?

New York enters 2-12 over the last 14 games and 1-8 in the past nine compared to Atlanta who’s 4-1 in the last five outings.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Mets

  • Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025
  • Time: 7:10PM EST
  • Site: Citi Field
  • City: Queens, NY
  • Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, SNY

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Braves at the Mets

The latest odds as of Thursday:

  • Moneyline: Braves (+159), Mets (-192)
  • Spread: Mets -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Mets

  • Pitching matchup for August 14, 2025: Bryce Elder vs. Kodai Senga
    • Braves: Bryce Elder, (4-9, 6.12 ERA)
      Last outing: 7.50 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts
    • Mets: Kodai Senga, (7-4, 2.30 ERA)
      Last outing: 2.08 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Braves and the Mets:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Mets

  • Atlanta is 4-1 in the last 5 games
  • Atlanta is 5-5 in the last 10 games
  • New York is 1-8 over the last 9 contests
  • New York is 2-12 over the last 14 contests
  • Betting the Mets on the Money Line is up 2.46 units when Kodai Senga starts
  • The Mets pitcher Kodai Senga has an ERA of 2.30 and a WHIP of 1.13 when starting on the mound this season
  • With Kodai Senga starting the Mets have covered the Run Line in 8 of their last 9 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)
