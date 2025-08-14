Braves at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 14

It’s Thursday, August 14 and the Braves (52-68) are in Queens to take on the Mets (64-56). Bryce Elder is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Kodai Senga for New York.

The rubber match between the Braves and Mets are set after Atlanta took the second game of the series 11-6. There have 35 runs scored in the two game series so far, so will there be fireworks today?

New York enters 2-12 over the last 14 games and 1-8 in the past nine compared to Atlanta who’s 4-1 in the last five outings.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Mets

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, SNY

Odds for the Braves at the Mets

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Braves (+159), Mets (-192)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Mets

Pitching matchup for August 14, 2025: Bryce Elder vs. Kodai Senga

Braves: Bryce Elder, (4-9, 6.12 ERA)

Last outing: 7.50 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Mets: Kodai Senga, (7-4, 2.30 ERA)

Last outing: 2.08 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Braves and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Mets

Atlanta is 4-1 in the last 5 games

Atlanta is 5-5 in the last 10 games

New York is 1-8 over the last 9 contests

New York is 2-12 over the last 14 contests

Betting the Mets on the Money Line is up 2.46 units when Kodai Senga starts

The Mets pitcher Kodai Senga has an ERA of 2.30 and a WHIP of 1.13 when starting on the mound this season

With Kodai Senga starting the Mets have covered the Run Line in 8 of their last 9 games

