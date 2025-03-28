Braves at Padres prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for March 28

Its Friday, March 28 and the Atlanta Braves (0-1) continue their series in San Diego against the Padres (1-0).

Reynaldo López is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Dylan Cease for San Diego

The Padres rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning last night to take out the Braves 7-4 on Opening Day. Fernando Tatis Jr. went 3-4 and scored two runs and pinch-hitter Gavin Sheets’ home run in that decisive seventh inning were among the highlights for San Diego.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Padres

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: FDS South, Padres.TV

Odds for the Braves at the Padres

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Braves (+106), Padres (-125)

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Padres

Pitching matchup for March 28, 2025: Reynaldo López vs. Dylan Cease

Braves: Reynaldo López

2024 - 26GP, 135.2 IP, 8-5, 1.99 ERA, 148 Ks Padres: Dylan Cease

2024 - 33GP, 189.1 IP, 14-11, 3.47 ERA, 224 Ks



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Padres

Ozzie Albies hit a 3-run HR off Michael King in the 3rd inning of yesterday’s loss for Atlanta

Jackson Merrill drove in 4 runs last night

Dylan Cease pitched more innings for the Padres than any other hurler on the staff

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Padres

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Braves and the Padres:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

