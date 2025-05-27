Braves at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 27

Its Tuesday, May 27 and the Braves (25-27) are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (34-19) in a key National League East showdown.

Spencer Strider is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Ranger Suárez for Philadelphia.

Both of these teams enjoy a day off Monday. The Phillies had their nine-game win streak snapped Sunday in a 5-4 loss to the Athletics while the Braves lost for the second time in three days Sunday to the Padres.

Philadelphia currently sits atop the NL East by 1.5 games over the Mets and by 8.5 games over the Braves.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Phillies

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, NBCSP, TBS

Odds for the Braves at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Braves (-104), Phillies (-116)

Spread: Phillies 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Phillies

Pitching matchup for May 27, 2025: Spencer Strider vs. Ranger Suárez

Braves: Spencer Strider (0-2, 5.79 ERA)

Last outing: 5/20 at Washington - 4.1IP, 4ER, 6H, 1BB, 3Ks Phillies: Ranger Suárez (3-0, 3.70 ERA)

Last outing: 5/22 at Colorado - 6.2IP, 0ER, 6H, 3BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Phillies

The Phillies went 7-5 (.583) when Ranger Suarez started a NL East game last season

started a NL East game last season 5 of the Phillies’ last 6 home games have gone over the Total with Ranger Suarez as the starter

as the starter The Phillies have covered in 3 straight games with Ranger Suarez as the starter

Ranger Suarez has struck out at least 6 hitters in each of his 4 starts in May

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Braves and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

