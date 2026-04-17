Braves at Phillies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 17

The Atlanta Braves (12-7) visit the City of Brotherly Love to face the Philadelphia Phillies (8-10) for a three-game weekend series.

Atlanta is the only team remaining in the MLB that hasn’t lost a series yet. The Braves lost the opener versus the Marlins, but won the next two to take the series. Atlanta is 4-3 on the road this season and won the previous two.

Philadelphia has lost its last two games and three of the past four entering this series. The Phillies’ last three games combined for at least 13 runs, so the offense is starting to cook again, while the pitching staff hasn’t lived up to the hype. Philadelphia’s pitchers total for a 4.92 ERA (26th), while Atlanta’s ERA ranks first at 2.93.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the information and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest details on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats and of course, our predictions, picks and best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details and how to watch Braves at Phillies



Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team statistics and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for Braves vs. Phillies

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Atlanta Braves (-112), Philadelphia Phillies (-108)

Spread: Braves -1.5 (+149), Phillies +1.5 (-181)

Total: 9.5

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Phillies



Friday’s pitching matchup (April 17): Taijuan Walker vs. Martin Perez



Braves: Martin Perez

2026 stats: 14.1 IP, 0-1, 3.14 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 6 Ks, 4 BB



Phillies: Taijuan Walker

2026 Stats: 14.2 IP, 1-2, 7.36 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 12 Ks, 7 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not?



The Braves’ Dominic Smith is hitting .381 with 16 hits, 27 total bases and three home runs over 42 at-bats

is hitting .381 with 16 hits, 27 total bases and three home runs over 42 at-bats The Braves’ Michael Harris II is hitting .226 with 14 hits and 15 strikeouts over 62 at-bats

is hitting .226 with 14 hits and 15 strikeouts over 62 at-bats The Phillies’ Brandon Marsh is hitting .290 with 18 hits, 28 total bases and 11 RBIs over 62 at-bats

is hitting .290 with 18 hits, 28 total bases and 11 RBIs over 62 at-bats The Phillies’ Alec Bohm is hitting .145 with nine hits, 12 strikeouts, and five walks over 62 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Phillies



The Braves are 11-8 ATS this season

The Phillies are an MLB-worst 4-14 ATS this season

The Braves are 9-9-1 to the Over this season

The Phillies are 10-7-1 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks and predictions for tonight’s game between Braves and Phillies

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Braves and the Phillies.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phillies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 9.5

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