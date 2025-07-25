Braves at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 25

It’s Friday, July 25 and the Braves (44-57) are in Arlington to take on the Rangers (53-50). Joey Wentz is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Nathan Eovaldi for Texas.

Texas is coming off a three-game sweep over the Athletics and is 5-1 in the six games since the All-Star break. The Rangers outscored the A’s 15-5 in the series and its opponents 22-8 over six games.

Atlanta is 2-4 post-break and coming off two straight losses to San Francisco. The Giants outscored the Braves 18-3 in the last two games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Rangers

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, CW33, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Braves at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Braves (+144), Rangers (-172)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Rangers

Pitching matchup for July 25, 2025: Joey Wentz vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Braves: Joey Wentz, (2-1, 4.15 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi, (7-3, 1.58 ERA)

Last outing: 1.17 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Rangers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Braves and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Texas Rangers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Rangers

Texas is 3-0 in Eovaldi’s last three starts

This is Wentz’ third appearance with Atlanta

The Rangers have won 3 straight games with Nathan Eovaldi starting

The Under is 5-2 (71%) in the Rangers’ home games this season with Nathan Eovaldi as the opener

With Nathan Eovaldi starting the Rangers have covered the Run Line in 9 of their last 11 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: