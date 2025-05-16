Braves at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 16

It’s Friday, May 16 and the Braves (22-22) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (22-23). Chris Sale is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Garrett Crochet for Boston.

Boston enters on a three-game losing streak but won four of the past five before the current losing streak. Atlanta is coming off a four-game series with Washington where the Braves won three.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Red Sox

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Time: 7:10 PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, NESN, MLBN

Odds for the Braves at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Braves (+104), Red Sox (-124)

Spread: Red Sox 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for May 16, 2025: Chris Sale vs. Garrett Crochet

Braves: Chris Sale, (1-3, 3.97 ERA)

Last outing: 5.2 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Red Sox: Garrett Crochet, (4-2, 1.93 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 9 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Braves and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Red Sox

The Braves have a 9-5 record in series openers this season

The Under is 24-16-4 in Braves’ games this season

The Red Sox have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.46 units

