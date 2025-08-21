Brewers at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 21

It’s Thursday, August 21 and the Brewers (79-48) are in Chicago to take on the Cubs (73-54). Quinn Priester is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Shota Imanaga for Chicago.

Milwaukee opened the series with a victory but since then, it’s been all Chicago. The Cubs snuck in a 4-3 victory to take this series lead to 3-1 with one game remaining in this five-game set. The three losses also snapped a 14-game winning streak for the Brewers.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Cubs

Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Time: 2:20PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, MARQ, MLBN

Odds for the Brewers at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Brewers (+119), Cubs (-142)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Cubs

Pitching matchup for August 21, 2025: Quinn Priester vs. Shota Imanaga

Brewers: Quinn Priester, (11-2, 3.48 ERA)

Last outing: 3.38 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Cubs: Shota Imanaga, (8-5, 3.06 ERA)

Last outing: 1.29 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Brewers and the Cubs:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Cubs

Chicago is 6-4 since Imanaga returned from injury

Chicago is 7-5 versus Milwaukee this season

Milwaukee is 1-4 in the past 5 games

Chicago is 5-1 in the last 6 games

The Brewers have won 25 of 46 games following a defeat

The Over is 21-16-1 in the Brewers’ matchups against NL Central teams this season

