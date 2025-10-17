Brewers at Dodgers - NLCS Game 4 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats

A dominant effort from yet another Dodgers’ starting pitcher and just enough timely hitting has the Dodgers on the brink of a return trip to the World Series.

Tyler Glasnow allowed one run and just three hits over 5.2 innings as the Dodgers won Game 3 against the Brewers, 3-1. Tommy Edman and Mookie Betts each drove in a run but the story as it was in Games 1 and 2 was about the Dodgers’ hurlers. This was more of a collaborative effort than the previous two games, but it was again dominant, nonetheless. Glasnow and four relievers allowed four hits while striking out 12 in putting the Dodgers on the brink of a sweep of the team with the best regular season record in the National League.

The freight train that is the Los Angeles Dodgers is now 8-1 this postseason (13-1 dating back into the regular season). Milwaukee has yet to announce who will start Game 4 for them. Los Angeles will send Shohei Ohtani to the bump with an eye on punching their ticket to the World Series.

Lets dive into the matchup and the numbers and perhaps find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Dodgers - NLCS Game 4

Date: Friday, October 17, 2025

Time: 8:38PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: TBS

Odds for the Brewers at the Dodgers - NLCS Game 4

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Milwaukee Brewers (+162), Los Angeles Dodgers (-200)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+109)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Dodgers - NLCS Game 4

Pitching matchup for October 17, 2025: TBD vs. Shohei Ohtani

Brewers: TBD

Last outing: Its not like Milwaukee pitchers have struggled in this series. LA is hitting just .267 through three games. Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani

Last outing: 10/4 at Philadelphia - 6IP, 3ER, 3H, 1BB, 9Ks

Ohtani got knocked around in Philadelphia after not allowing a run in the previous 14.2 innings

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Dodgers - NLCS Game 4

Mookie Betts is 11-37 (.297) this postseason

is 11-37 (.297) this postseason Enrique Hernandez is 11-32 (.344) this postseason

is 11-32 (.344) this postseason Teoscar Hernandez leads the Dodgers with 23 Total Bases this postseason

leads the Dodgers with 23 Total Bases this postseason Brice Turang is 1-12 this series

is 1-12 this series Christian Yelich is 1-11 this series

is 1-11 this series Andrew Vaughn is 0-10 this series

is 0-10 this series Jackson Chourio is 1-11 this series

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s NLCS Game 4 between the Brewers and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

