Brewers at Giants Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 21

Its Monday, April 21 and the Brewers (12-10) are in San Francisco to take on the Giants (14-8).

Quinn Priester is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Robbie Ray for San Francisco.

Milwaukee took two of three this weekend against the Athletics. The Brew Crew won 14-1 yesterday collecting 16 hits. Rhys Hoskins had three hits and four RBIs to pace the attack, and Logan Henderson gave up one run in six innings.

The Giants have lost three of their last four including two of three over the weekend to the Angels. San Francisco fell 5-4 yesterday allowing four runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Giants

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Time: 9:45PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, NBCSBA, MLBN

Odds for the Brewers at the Giants

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Brewers (+122), Giants (-144)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Giants

Pitching matchup for April 21, 2025: Quinn Priester vs. Robbie Ray

Brewers: Quinn Priester (1-0, 0.90 ERA)

Last outing: 4/15 vs. Detroit - 5IP, 0ER, 1H, 3BBs, 4Ks Giants: Robbie Ray (3-0, 4.19 ERA)

Last outing: 4/16 at Philadelphia - 4IP, 4ER, 6H, 5BB, 8Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Giants

The Brewers are 10-12 on the Run Line this season

William Contreras has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games (15-45)

has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games (15-45) The Over is 7-3 in Giants’ games against National League teams this season

The Giants have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 of their last 6 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Brewers and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

