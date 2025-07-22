Brewers at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 22

Its 11 and counting for the Milwaukee Brewers. Its Tuesday, July 22 and the Brewers (60-40) are in Seattle to continue their series against the Mariners (53-47) looking for a 12th straight win.

Rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Logan Gilbert for Seattle.

The Brewers claimed sole possession of first place in the National League Central last night with a 6-0 shutout of the Mariners. Brandon Woodruff allowed just two hits over six scoreless innings to earn his second win of the season. Jackson Chourio continues to mash collecting two more hits and driving in a pair to pace the attack that has scored at least six runs in seven of their last eight games. Milwaukee now owns the best record in baseball at 60-40.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Mariners

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, RSNW, MLBN

Odds for the Brewers at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Brewers (+103), Mariners (-123)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Mariners

Pitching matchup for July 22, 2025: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Logan Gilbert

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (4-1, 2.81 ERA)

Last outing: July 8 vs. Dodgers - 6IP, 1ER, 4H, 1BB, 12Ks Mariners: Logan Gilbert (2-3, 3.39 ERA)

Last outing: July 13 at Detroit - 5.1IP, 0ER, 6H, 2BB, 9Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Mariners

The Brewers have won 4 of their last 5 road trips against teams with winning records

The Over is 14-5-1 for the Brewers’ and the Mariners’ last 10 games combined

The Mariners have failed to cover the Run Line in 8 of their last 10 home games

Jackson Chourio has now hit safely in 15 straight games (22-59)

has now hit safely in 15 straight games (22-59) Christian Yelich is riding a more modest 4-game hitting streak (5-17)

is riding a more modest 4-game hitting streak (5-17) Julio Rodriguez is 3-16 (.186) over his last 4 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Brewers and the Mariners:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

