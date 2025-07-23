Brewers at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 23

Its Wednesday, July 23 and the Brewers (60-41) are in Seattle to take on the Mariners (54-47) in the finale of their three-game series.

Quinn Priester is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Luis Castillo for Seattle.

Cal Raleigh’s 39th home run in the bottom of the sixth inning last night was the decisive blow as the Mariners snapped the Brewer’s 11-game win streak by the score of 1-0. Raleigh’s bomb was one of only four hits for Seattle on the night, but it was enough thanks in large part to Logan Gilbert’s 6.1 innings of two-hit, 10K shutout ball.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Mariners

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Time: 3:40PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, RSNW

Odds for the Brewers at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Brewers (+113), Mariners (-133)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Mariners

Pitching matchup for July 23, 2025: Quinn Priester vs. Luis Castillo

Brewers: Quinn Priester (8-2, 3.33 ERA)

Last outing: July 18 at Dodgers - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 10 Strikeouts Mariners: Luis Castillo (7-5, 3.21 ERA)

Last outing: July 18 vs. Houston - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Mariners

The Brewers have won 7 of their last 10 road games

In his last 5 home starts, Mariners’ pitcher Luis Castillo has an ERA of 1.44

has an ERA of 1.44 The Mariners have covered the Run Line in 5 of Luis Castillo’s last 7 starts

last 7 starts Cal Raleigh has hit safely in 4 of 5 starts (4-20) since the All-Star Break

has hit safely in 4 of 5 starts (4-20) since the All-Star Break Jackson Chourio’s hitting streak has reached 16 games (23-62)

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Brewers and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

