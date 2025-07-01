Brewers at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 1

Its Tuesday, July 1 and the Brewers (47-37) are in Queens to begin a series against the Mets (48-37).

Freddy Peralta is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Clay Holmes for New York.

No team is in more of a freefall than the Mets. Injuries and slumps have resulted in 13 losses in New York’s last 16 games. That said, they still sit atop the wild card standings at the beginning of July. The team’s pitching troubles can be blamed on recent injuries, but the offense struggles with men on base. For example, New York has hit the sixth-most home runs in baseball but are just 13th in runs scored.

The Brewers lurk right behind the Mets in the Wild Card standings and just a couple of games behind the Cubs in the National League Central. They are a good, if not spectacular team. The Brew Crew has scored the ninth most runs in baseball and possesses the 12th best ERA in the league.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Mets

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, SNY

Odds for the Brewers at the Mets

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Brewers (+104), Mets (-127)

Spread: Mets -1.5 (+158)

Total: 8.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Mets

Pitching matchup for July 1, 2025: Freddy Peralta vs. Clay Holmes

Brewers: Freddy Peralta (8-4, 2.90 ERA)

Last outing: 6/24 vs. Pittsburgh - 5IP, 3ER, 7H, 0BB, 8Ks Mets: Clay Holmes (8-4, 2.97 ERA)

Last outing: 6/25 vs. Atlanta - 5IP, 1ER, 3H, 4BB, 2Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Mets

The Brewers have won 4 straight road games

The Over is 4-1 in the Mets’ last 5 games against National League teams

The Brewers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.12 units

Clay Holmes has struck out 6 or more hitters once since April 20

has struck out 6 or more hitters once since April 20 Francisco Lindor is 2-25 (.080) over his last 6 games

is 2-25 (.080) over his last 6 games Juan Soto is riding a 5-game hitting streak (6-17)

is riding a 5-game hitting streak (6-17) Pete Alonso saw his 5-game hitting streak (8-19) snapped Sunday

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 8.5.

