Cardinals at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12

It’s Thursday, June 12 and the Cardinals (36-32) are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (36-33). Sonny Gray is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Milwaukee.

The race in the NL Central is tightening. The Cardinals sit 5.0 games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs, with the Brewers just 0.5 games behind St. Louis. The Cardinals are in desperate need of a turnaround, having lost seven of their last ten games—including four straight.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Brewers

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Odds for the Cardinals at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Cardinals (-130), Brewers (+109)

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Brewers

Pitching matchup for June 12, 2025: Sonny Gray vs. Jacob Misiorowski

Cardinals: Sonny Gray, (7-1, 3.35 ERA)

Last outing (Los Angeles Dodgers, 6/6): 6.1 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 0 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts



vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Brewers

The Cardinals have lost 7 of their last 10 games

The Under is 20-14-2 in the Brewers’ matchups against National League teams this season

It has been 4 games since the Cardinals last covered the Run Line

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread, and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Cardinals and the Brewers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

