Cardinals at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 28

Its Monday, April 28 and the Cardinals (12-16) are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds (15-13).

Andre Pallante is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Nick Martinez for Cincinnati.

St. Louis comes to Ohio following a successful weekend at home against Milwaukee. The Cards won two of the three games. They did lose, however, yesterday. Erick Fedde was atrocious yesterday giving up all seven runs in a 7-1 loss in just 5.2 innings. The Reds swept the Rockies in Denver this past weekend. Sunday, they won 8-1. Nick Lodolo threw seven innings of shutout ball to pick up his third win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Reds

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: FDSNMW, FDSNOH, MLBN

Odds for the Cardinals at the Reds

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Cardinals (+104), Reds (-124)

Spread: Reds 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Reds

Pitching matchup for April 28, 2025: Andre Pallante vs. Nick Martinez

Cardinals: Andre Pallante (2-1, 4.05 ERA)

Last outing: 4/22 at Atlanta - 4.1IP, 4ER, 7H, 3BB, 1K Reds: Nick Martinez (0-3, 5.40 ERA)

Last outing: 4/22 at Miami - 5.2IP, 2ER, 5H, 2BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Reds

The Reds have a winning record (4-1) in their last 5 games

The Under is 4-1 in the Reds’ last 5 games

The Cardinals have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 straight games

Cardinals’ games have cashed to the UNDER in 3 of their last 4 events

Elly De La Cruz is riding an 11-game hitting streak (15-44)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cincinnati Reds on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

