Cardinals at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 29

It’s Friday, August 29 and the Cardinals (66-69) are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds (68-66). Matthew Liberatore is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Zack Littell for Cincinnati.

The Cardinals are Reds are tied for the season series at four games apiece as they prepare for this three-game series. Both enter on bit of losing skids with St. Louis at 2-4 over the last six games and Cincinnati at 1-6 over the past seven (0-3 in the last three). The Reds are 4.0 games back of the final NL Wild Card spot while the Cardinals are 6.5 back.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Reds

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: FDSNMW, FDSNOH

Odds for the Cardinals at the Reds

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Cardinals (+106), Reds (-126)

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Reds

Pitching matchup for August 29, 2025: Matthew Liberatore vs. Zack Littell

Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore, (6-11, 4.27 ERA)

Last outing: 8.31 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Reds: Zack Littell, (9-8, 3.58 ERA)

Last outing: 9.00 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Reds

The two are tied at 4-4 on the season

Cincinnati is 0-3 in the last 3 games and 1-6 in the past 7

St. Louis is 2-4 in the last 6 games

The Over is 7-2-1 for the Cardinals’ and the Reds’ last 5 games combined

The Cardinals have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 of their last 6 games

The Cardinals have lost their last 3 games against teams with better records

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Cardinals and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

