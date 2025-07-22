Cardinals at Rockies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 22

Its Tuesday, July 22 and the Cardinals (52-49) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (24-76) in Game 2 of their series.

Erick Fedde is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Bradley Blalock for Colorado.

The Cards’ bats woke up and collected 15 hits in a 6-2 win last night over the Rockies. Willson Contreras and Masyn Winn led the offense with three hits apiece as St. Louis snapped a three-game losing streak.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Rockies

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Time: 8:40PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: FDSNMW, COLR

Odds for the Cardinals at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Cardinals (-156), Rockies (+130)

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Total: 12.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Rockies

Pitching matchup for July 22, 2025: Erick Fedde vs. Bradley Blalock

Cardinals: Erick Fedde (3-9, 4.83 ERA)

Last outing: July 12 vs. Atlanta - 4.2IP, 3ER, 6H, 1BB, 1K Rockies: Bradley Blalock (0-2, 9.97 ERA)

Last outing: July 12 at Cincinnati - 5.2IP, 1ER, 6H, 0BB, 1K

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Rockies

The Cardinals have won 26 of 50 games following a win

The Rockies’ last 6 games against National League teams have gone under the Total

Ryan McMahon is riding a modest 5-game hitting streak (6-18)

is riding a modest 5-game hitting streak (6-18) Nolan Arenado is 3-15 over his last 4 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Cardinals and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the St. Louis Cardinals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 12.0.

