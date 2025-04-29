Clippers vs. Nuggets Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for April 29

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Preview

It’s Tuesday, April 29, and the Los Angeles Clippers (50-32) and Denver Nuggets (50-32) are all set to square off from Ball Arena in Denver.

The series is tied after Aaron Gordon’s putback dunk as time expired.

The Clippers are currently 20-21 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Nuggets have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Clippers vs. Nuggets live today

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time: 10:00PM EST

Site: Ball Arena

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Clippers vs. Nuggets

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Clippers (-129), Nuggets (+108)

Spread: Clippers -1.5

Over/Under: 208 points

That gives the Clippers an implied team point total of 104.42, and the Nuggets 103.64.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Clippers vs. Nuggets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on Nikola Jokic over 12.5 rebounds...

Thomas: “22 rebound chances per game. He hauled in over 20 last game and 13 in the game prior. The idea that the Clippers’ half-court defense is one of the best in the NBA is absolutely true. If Jokic can pull the rebound and move the ball up the court in transition, it makes life easier, hence the max effort on the glass in the last two games.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Clippers & Nuggets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Nuggets at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 208.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers vs. Nuggets on Tuesday

The Nuggets finished the regular season with a home record of 26-15

Each of the last four matchups between the Clippers and the Nuggets have stayed under the expected total

The Clippers have covered in four of their last five games as a road favourite

The Nuggets are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as a home underdog

